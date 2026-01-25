VA Closes Clinics Due to Winter Weather

PRESS RELEASE

January 25, 2026

Indianapolis, IN - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is announcing that due to winter weather conditions, the following community based clinics will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026: Bloomington, Shelbyville, Terre Haute, Wakeman, and the YMCA.

Additionally, the Brownsburg clinic will be open, but with reduced staff. Arrive early and expect delays.

For all Veterans who have appointments on Monday, January 26, 2026, VA staff members will be reaching out about future scheduling options. If anyone would like to make, cancel, reschedule or check status of your appointment, please call nationally or locally .

For information regarding national, state and local community resources or up-to-date information concerning local VA clinics, please follow the local VA Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/VAIndyHealth/

For Winter Weather Resources in a specific community, please visit the site below:

https://www.va.gov/indiana-health-care/stories/severe-winter-weather-alert-resources



For more information about VA updates or facility status, please contact the VA Indiana Healthcare System Public Affairs office at INDPAO-Media@va.gov