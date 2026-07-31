Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Indiana health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
317-988-4370
888-878-6889, ext. 84370 (toll free from outside the Indiana area)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our three full service pharmacy locations.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Constitution Wing
First floor, across from the coffee shop
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Terre Haute VA Clinic
Outpatient Pharmacy
First floor, turn right after entering main entrance
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 317-988-4370
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at our pharmacy at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, First floor, outside the coffee shop near the travel pay windows.
PHASER
What is PHASER?
PHASER is a one-time blood test available to all enrolled Veterans in the Indiana VA Health Care System. Results are typically available in two weeks.
How does PHASER work?
Every person responds differently to medications based on their unique genetic make-up. The goal of PHASER is to prescribe medications based on your genetics. This can improve drug effectiveness and minimize adverse drug reactions.
What are the benefits of PHASER?
PHASER testing can reduce costs on ineffective medications, reduce medication trial and error, reduce hospitalizations caused by adverse reactions and reduce opioid exposure. PHASER looks at these areas of care: Mental Health, Pain Management, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Cardiovascular, GI and transplant Immunosuppressants. PHASER is not ideal for someone with a liver or bone marrow transplant.
Next steps
Veterans interested in receiving the PHASER blood test should reach out to their primary care provider. The test results will go back to your doctor with information on how your genetic profile may affect your body's response to several commonly prescribed medications. This information, along with other factors specific to you, can help your doctor when prescribing your medications.
For more information
Reach out to your primary care doctor or discuss with your provider during your next visit or visit the national program office.