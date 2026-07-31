Phone refills (automated refill line)

317-988-4370

888-878-6889, ext. 84370 (toll free from outside the Indiana area)

Mail refills

Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Pick up new prescriptions

You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our three full service pharmacy locations.

We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

Constitution Wing

First floor, across from the coffee shop

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

Terre Haute VA Clinic

Outpatient Pharmacy

First floor, turn right after entering main entrance

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Pharmacy support

Phone: 317-988-4370

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Safely dispose of your medicine

Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.

You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at our pharmacy at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, First floor, outside the coffee shop near the travel pay windows.

PHASER