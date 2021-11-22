Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Veteran Health Indiana has a comprehensive visitor policy that takes pandemic safety as our number one concern.

Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Visiting hours:

Call the medical center for specific ward visiting hours and information - 317-554-0000

Inpatient visiting

Emergency room visit - 1 caregiver per veteran

Medical appointment visit - 1 caregiver per veteran

Hospitalized/Inpatient visit - 1 visitor per veteran, per day (visiting hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Hospitalized/Inpatient COVID visit - no visitation

End of Life visit - (non-COVID) - no more than 2 visitors at a time

End of Life visit - (COVID) - 1 hour daily for 2 visitors

For outpatients, no more than one caregiver per patient requiring assistance will be allowed to enter Veteran Health Indiana facilities; categories of assistance include:

Patients in need of assistance with ambulation

Patients with cognitive impairment

Patients with vision or hearing issues, language barriers

Patients in need of care during their visit

Patients requiring a driver for a procedure or surgery

Please call the clinic in which you have an appointment to confirm that you meet the approved caregiver requirements. Only one caregiver per patient.

All patients and authorized caregivers entering Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) facilities will be masked at the main atrium door by screening staff prior to gaining entrance to the facility. Patients and caregivers will be permitted to wear their own face coverings except for face coverings with a valve. Absolutely no visitors or caregivers under the age of 18 will be granted entry to VHI facilities.

If a caregiver is assisting a patient to the Emergency Department, the ED triage staff will ask the caregiver for their phone number as caregivers are not allowed in the Emergency Department or Respiratory Emergency Department.

Inpatient visiting - no visitors (unless approved by the patient's medical team).

Contacting a Patient

If you come to visit a patient, please see our maps for directions and parking locations. You may also wish to review our visiting hours and policies page. Here is a list of our locations.

If you would like to send a card, gift or flowers to a patient, the mailing address is:

Patient Name (Patient Room Number)

c/o VA Medical Center

1481 West 10th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202

For the location of an inpatient or their phone number, dial the Medical Center at (317) 554-0000. Outside of area code (317), call 888-878-6889.

Rights and Responsibilities of Family Members

Visiting hours are based on the needs of the patient, and visitors are encouraged to discuss any special visiting needs with the unit's head nurse. Whenever possible and medically appropriate, the nurse will coordinate special visiting arrangements to meet patient and family needs.

If you are unable to visit a patient personally, you may call the patient or send a card or gift.

Telephone Care

Please contact our telephone care line if you need medical advice, have a question about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment.

■Within area code (317), 988-1PRC (1772)

■Outside of area code (317), call 888-342-7602

Visiting church members

If you’re a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you’re not allowed to do general visitation by going from bed to bed, ward to ward, or unit to unit.

Under the current COVID-19 restrictions policy, members of the religious community are encouraged to coordinate with Chaplain Services, (317) 988-4355.

Bringing food

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.

Washing hands

You must follow hand-hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.

Following infection-control guidelines

You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.

Stay home if you are ill

If you have a communicable disease, you won't be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.

Prohibited items

You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Giving privacy

Our staff may ask you to leave the room when they’re caring for patients. If a staff member asks you to leave a patient's room, you may continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or any other public area of the facility.

Visiting patients in restraints

In general, you won't be allowed to visit patients who are in restraints. If the treatment team decides that your visit could have a positive effect on the patient, then you may have a supervised visit with the patient when a staff member removes the restraints. Our staff will document how the patient responds to you and other visitors.

Bringing children to visit

No visitors under the age of 18 may visit the medical center at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

Our Police Service provides 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial 317-988-2200. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, photography or illegal drugs are permitted.

Lost and Found

Lost and Found is located in basement near the Laundry Room in the basement. You may also contact them at (317) 988-6030.

Food Court, Coffee Shop and Patriot Store

Visitors are welcome to eat in the medical center Food Court, which is located on the first floor of the C-Wing. We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.

The We Proudly Brew Starbucks® Coffee Shop is located on the first floor of the A-Wing, conveniently . Visitors may also select from a variety of pastries, light sandwiches, and beverages. A Deli Shop is also located in this area.

We offer a full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Items may be purchased tax-free. The retail store is open to patients, staff, and caregivers, and is located on the first floor of the C-Wing, across from the Food Court.