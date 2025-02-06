Skip to Content

Cardiac Service Provider Team

At the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, our Cardiac Service team consists of expert cardiology physicians, nurses, and physician assistants dedicated to providing Veterans with exceptional heart care. From routine heart screenings to advanced treatments for complex conditions like heart failure and coronary artery disease, our team delivers comprehensive care with a focus on both prevention and cutting-edge interventions.

Physician Team

Medical Director, Interventional Cardiology
Medical Director, Structural Heart Program
Electrophysiology Physician
Electrophysiology Physician
Heart Failure and Transplant Physician
General Cardiologist
General Cardiologist
General Cardiologist
General Cardiologist

Nursing Team

Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, Heart Failure
Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, Cardiac Arrhythmia
Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, General Cardiology
Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, General Cardiology

Physician Assistant Team

Cardiac Surgery Physician Assistant
Cardiac Surgery Physician Assistant
Consult Nurses

Reach out to one of our Consult Nurses Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for information on our team of highly skilled providers, to see how Cardiology at Richard L. Roudebush VAMC can serve you.

Naomi Goodwin, RN
317-499-5676

Jenna Biswas, RN
317-601-7963

