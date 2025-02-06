Cardiac Service Provider Team
At the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, our Cardiac Service team consists of expert cardiology physicians, nurses, and physician assistants dedicated to providing Veterans with exceptional heart care. From routine heart screenings to advanced treatments for complex conditions like heart failure and coronary artery disease, our team delivers comprehensive care with a focus on both prevention and cutting-edge interventions.
Physician Team
Nursing Team
Physician Assistant Team
Reach out to one of our Consult Nurses Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for information on our team of highly skilled providers, to see how Cardiology at Richard L. Roudebush VAMC can serve you.
Naomi Goodwin, RN
317-499-5676
Jenna Biswas, RN
317-601-7963