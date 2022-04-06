Chaplain Services

To ensure that Veterans (both inpatients and outpatients) receive appropriate spiritual and pastoral care, as desired or requested by the Veteran; To ensure that all Veteran’s constitutional right to free exercise of religion is protected; and To protect Veterans from having religion imposed upon them.

As part of the VA health care team, Chaplains are here for you and your family regardless of your religious background or spiritual orientation. We provide the following activities in support of your religious freedoms.

Prayer, meditation and reading of holy texts

Worship and observance of holy days

Blessings and Sacraments to include the Anointing of the Sick

Memorial Services and Funerals

Holiday Observances

If you have spiritual concerns that have not been addressed, please contact me or have one of the medical staff contact me.

Humble to serve,

Dr. Janice Green, D.Min, BCC Chief, Chaplain Service