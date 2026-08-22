Am I eligible for Community Care?

You may be eligible to receive care from a provider in VA's Community Care Network if you're enrolled in or eligible for VA health care and VA approves you for Community Care.

Eligibility may depend on factors such as:

Whether VA provides the service you need

Whether VA can provide the care within established drive-time and wait-time standards

Whether you and your VA provider agree that Community Care is in your best medical interest

Whether the VA care available to you meets applicable quality standards

Other eligibility requirements established by VA

Except for certain types of care, such as qualifying urgent or emergency care, you must receive approval from your VA health care team before receiving care from a community provider.

Learn more about Community Care eligibility