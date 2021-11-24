Indy Vet Center
Vet Centers first opened in 1979 (Indianapolis in 1980) providing services to Vietnam era Veterans. Begun as “storefront” community-based counseling centers, Congress initially intended this program to operate for two years. Due to overwhelming success, the program was extended and continues to expand. Congress passed legislation expanding readjustment counseling benefits to all war zone veterans. In 1993, legislation was enacted to improve health care services, priority counseling for sexual trauma/harassment to Veterans of all wars, all conflicts, and all eras.
Services are FREE to eligible Veterans. Currently, there are no time limitations for services or programs. We're currently open for limited in-person service, and screening all visitors for symptoms, due to the coronavirus COVID-19. For individual and group counseling, we recommend using our telehealth services. If you need to talk with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at 877-927-8387.
- Individual Counseling
- Group Counseling
- Sexual Trauma Counseling
- Marital/ Family Counseling
- Bereavement Counseling
- Liaison with Veteran Affairs
- Career and Occupational services
- Information and referral services
- Community Education
SEXUAL TRAUMA/HARASSMENT COUNSELING
Provided to men and woman who experienced sexual trauma or sexual harassment while serving in the military.
BEREAVEMENT COUNSELING
Provided to parents, spouses and children of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service for their country.
WAR ZONE VETERANS
WORLD WAR II – 7 Dec 1941 to 31 Dec 1946
AMERICAN MERCHANT MARINES – in ocean going service during the period of armed conflict, 7 Dec 1941 to 15 Aug 1945
KOREAN WAR - 27 June 1950 to 27 July 1954
VIETNAM WAR - 5 August 1964 to 7 May 1975
LEBANON – 25 Aug 1982 to 26 Feb 1984
GRENADA – 23 Oct 1983 to21 Nov 1983
PANAMA - 20 Dec 1989 to 31 Jan 1990
PERSIAN GULF - 2 Aug 1990 to date to be determined
OPERATIONS JOINT ENDEAVOR, JOINT GUARD, JOINT FORGE-(Bosnia/Kosovo)
SOMALIA – 17 Sept 1992 to date to be determined
GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM – 11 Sep 2001 to date to be determined
Vet Center staff respects the privacy of all Veterans. We hold in strictest confidence all information disclosed in the counseling process. No information will be communicated to any person or agency without written consent from Veterans, except in circumstances averting a crisis (Privacy Act, 1975).
Ms. Kristina Stevens
Director, Indianapolis Vet Center
6330 W. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46278
317-423-1680
Tina Milam
Administrative Manager
6330 W. 71st Street Indianapolis, IN 46278
317-423-1680