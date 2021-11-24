Indy Vet Center

Services are FREE to eligible Veterans. Currently, there are no time limitations for services or programs. We're currently open for limited in-person service, and screening all visitors for symptoms, due to the coronavirus COVID-19. For individual and group counseling, we recommend using our telehealth services. If you need to talk with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at 877-927-8387.

Individual Counseling

Group Counseling

Sexual Trauma Counseling

Marital/ Family Counseling

Bereavement Counseling

Liaison with Veteran Affairs

Career and Occupational services

Information and referral services

Community Education

SEXUAL TRAUMA/HARASSMENT COUNSELING

Provided to men and woman who experienced sexual trauma or sexual harassment while serving in the military.

BEREAVEMENT COUNSELING

Provided to parents, spouses and children of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service for their country.