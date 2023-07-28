Military Sexual Trauma 101
Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST. If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life. Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.
Presented by Jennifer Fox, LCSW, Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. This presentation will define MST, identify common physical and mental health symptoms and diagnoses associated with MST, cover available treatment options, provide contact information for local MST coordinators within Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio) and identify other resources to assist with the MST healing process.
Contact a MST Coordinator
Jennifer Fox
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
VA Indiana health care
Phone: (317) 988-3449
Email: jennifer.fox2@va.gov