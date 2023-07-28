Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Military Sexual Trauma 101

Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST. If you're having difficulties related to MST, we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life. Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) 101

Presented by Jennifer Fox, LCSW, Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. This presentation will define MST, identify common physical and mental health symptoms and diagnoses associated with MST, cover available treatment options, provide contact information for local MST coordinators within Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio) and identify other resources to assist with the MST healing process.

 

Click Here To Watch The Presentation

Contact a MST Coordinator 

Jennifer Fox

Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator

VA Indiana health care

Phone: (317) 988-3449

Email: jennifer.fox2@va.gov

Last updated: