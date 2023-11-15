Don't take NO for an answer
There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to your VA eligibility. You may have been told you're not eligible because you make too much money. Or maybe a buddy told you there is an enrolment cut-off date. These are just some of the many miscommunications out there keeping Veterans from receiving the care and benefits they deserve. If you've been told "No", see the information bellow. You may be more qualified than you thought.
Eligibility Myths
If you've been told No, for any of the following reasons, you may still be eligible for VA health care.
I make too much money
False
I have been out of the service for too long
I didn't serve long enough
I never deployed
I don't have a service connected disability
Frequently asked questions
With so much information about enrolment and eligibility, getting the facts isn't always easy. Here you will find the most common questions Veterans have asked about enrolment and eligibility.
If I enroll for VA health care do I have to stop seeing my community healthcare provider?
No.
Will I only receive care at a VA Medical Center or VA Outpatient Clinic?
No.
Where do I go if there is no VA Medical Center or VA Outpatient Clinic near me?
Patient registration (admissions)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Indiana health care. Call us or come by one of our offices.
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
Health Benefits Unit (HBU), just inside Atrium entrance
Map of Indianapolis campus
Phone: 317-988-4310
Not yet enrolled in VA health care?
You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Indiana health care facility.
Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.
Apply in person
We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.
Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our patient registration office at the Indiana campus.
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)