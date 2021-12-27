Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive maps
We have online interactive campus and floor maps.
These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
From the north
Interstate 65 to West Street Exit (#114). Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
I-69 South to I-465, south to I-70, west to I-65 North to West Street Exit (#114). Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
From the south
I-65 to I-70, west on I-70 to West Street Exit (#79), north (right) on Missouri Street which turns to West Street. Follow West Street, which turns into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 11th Street. Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
I-465 to I-65, north to I-70, west on I-70 to West Street Exit (#79), north (right) on Missouri Street which turns into West Street. Follow West Street, which turns into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 11th Street. Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
From the west
I-70 east to West Street Exit (#79), north (left) on Missouri Street which turns into West Street. Follow West Street, which turns into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 11th Street. Turn west (left) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
US-136 turn east (right) onto Crawfordsville Road, or take I-74 which becomes Crawfordsville Road. Follow Crawfordsville Road (Speedway) which becomes 16th Street. Follow 16th Street to Stadium Drive. Turn south (right) onto Stadium Drive. Follow Stadium Drive to 10th Street. Turn west (right) onto 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
From the east
I-70 to I-65, north to West Street Exit (#114). Turn west (right) on 11th Street which becomes 10th Street. Follow 10th Street until you see the VA Medical Center on the left hand side of the road.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
1481 West 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Intersection: West 10th Street and St. Margaret's Drive
Coordinates: 39°46'38.73"N 86°11'14.91"W
Your VA medical center is large, with many twists and turns created by the added rooms and services since the original opening in 1932.
Have your had trouble getting around?
Try MedMaps, our internet based interactive map.
The web site has interactive turn by turn directions from your phone of tablet. You can also navigate the hospital from the comfort and convenience of your own home using your desktop or laptop where you can print your own maps.