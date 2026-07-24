Jessica Redel MHA, FACHE
Interim Assistant Medical Center Director
VA Indiana health care
Email:
Phone:
Jessica began her VA career as a Graduate Health Administration Training Program (GHATP) Administrative Fellow at the Legacy VISN 2 Network Office.
From there, Jessica served as the Administrative Officer for Patient Care/Nursing Services, Administrative Officer for Spinal Cord Injury, and the Health System Specialist to the Associate Director, Patient Care/Nursing Services at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa, Florida. Most recently, she served as the Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in Cleveland, Ohio.