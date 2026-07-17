Online Scheduling is Here

Online scheduling is now available at Veteran Health Indiana healthcare facilities including Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center and all nine of our VA Community Care Outpatient Clinics.

If you’ve had a primary care appointment in the last two years at any Veteran Health Indiana health care facility, you can now schedule, cancel, and change your Primary Care, Geriatric Primary Care, Primary Care Pharmacy and Women’s Health Clinic appointments, for any facility where you already receive care.

To use online scheduling, you must be a current VA patient and have either an ID.me or Login.gov account.

Go directly to My HealtheVet and click “Schedule a VA Appointment” under “Appointments” on the dashboard. Specialty care services are visible and will be available for online scheduling in the future.

Don’t have a My HealtheVet Premium account? Visit My HealtheVet and follow the step-by-step guide to upgrade to a premium account for free. Having trouble? Call the Help Desk at weekdays from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (EDT) or visit My HealtheVet to learn more.