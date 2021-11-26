Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Indiana Healthcare System. Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA Indiana health care

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Indiana health care, please call 317-988-2116. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10) to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.