Patient Response Center

The Patient Response Center are members of the Patient Aligned Care Team that will assist you with scheduling and rescheduling appointments as well as getting a message to your team nurse. We have several medical support assistants and nurses ready to assist you.

Call the Patient Response Center at 317-988-1772 (1PRC). Outside of area code (317), call 888-878-6889.

Frequently Asked Questions 

Should I call the Patient Response Center if I am having an emergency?

  • No. If you are having an emergency, dial 911 or your local emergency medical service.

Should I use this service if I have a question about my condition?

  • Yes. The Patient Response Center medical support assistants and nurse have access to your medical record and many other medically approved resources to help answer your questions.

Should I use this service if I have a question about my medications?

  • No. If you have questions regarding your medication, dial 317-988-1330 to reach the Pharmacy Prescription Line.
