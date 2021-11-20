Call the Patient Response Center at 317-988-1772 (1PRC). Outside of area code (317), call 888-878-6889.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I call the Patient Response Center if I am having an emergency?

No. If you are having an emergency, dial 911 or your local emergency medical service.

Should I use this service if I have a question about my condition?

Yes. The Patient Response Center medical support assistants and nurse have access to your medical record and many other medically approved resources to help answer your questions.

Should I use this service if I have a question about my medications?