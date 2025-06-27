Indianapolis VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitors seeking assistance from our Public Contact Team are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You'll receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Parking is available in the areas below:
- Metered parking is located on Pennsylvania and Delaware
- Daily/Hourly Parking at the Murat Theater
- Daily/Hourly Parking at The Antelope Club
The Indianapolis Regional Office is accessible via Indy GO.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
• A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
• Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
• Your social Security number
• Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
• Dates of birth
• Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Indianapolis MST Coordinators
VA has special services available to help Veterans who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), including specially trained claims processors to assist with VA benefits claims. Please contact one of our MST Coordinators at 1-
VA Health and Benefits Mobile App
Did you know you can manage your VA health care, benefits, & payments from your phone?
Use the app to
- refill prescriptions
- send & receive secure messages
- check disability ratings
-
review payment information
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits, find the right school or training program, or get career counseling.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location3rd Floor (Public Contact Office)
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with a counselor please use the link provided below.
Veteran Readiness & Employment
Location3rd Floor
Veterans Readiness & employment
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location3rd Floor (Public Contact)
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Disabled American Veterans3rd Floor, Room 324
Main Phone
DAV
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
American Legion3rd Floor, Room 325
Main Phone
American Legion
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Veterans of Foreign Wars3rd Floor, Room 319
Main Phone
VFW
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Paralyzed Veterans of America3rd Floor, Room 313
Main Phone
PVA
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
