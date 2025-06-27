Indianapolis VA Regional Benefit Office

Visitors seeking assistance from our Public Contact Team are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA) . You'll receive email confirmation of your appointment.

Parking is available in the areas below:

The Indianapolis Regional Office is accessible via Indy GO.

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents:



Documents

• A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)

• Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information

• Your social Security number

• Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents

• Dates of birth

• Social Security numbers



We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you.