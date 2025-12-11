Enrolled in VA health care?
Know what services you’re entitled to—and how to access care.
Why this matters to you
With VA health care, you receive coverage for the services you need to help you get—and stay—healthy. We want to make sure you know all the services you’re entitled to so you can make the most of your care.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Veteran service organizations and accredited representatives
What you can do
Your guide to community care and appeals
Need care outside VA? If VA services aren’t available when or where you need them, you may be eligible for community care. Learn how to get a referral, schedule an appointment, and appeal medical treatment decisions if needed. We’re here to support your care.
As a Veteran, you may be eligible to get care outside VA. This means we’ll pay for the cost of your care from a health care provider in our community care network. Find out if you’re eligible for community care.
Before you schedule an appointment with a non-VA provider in our community care network, you must get a referral. Your VA health care team must approve your care. Learn how to get community care referrals and schedule appointments.
If you disagree with a decision that your VA health care team makes about your treatment or care, you can request to have other medical professionals review that decision. This type of decision review follows our Clinical Appeals process. Learn how to appeal a medical treatment decision and what to expect when you do.
Video
Community care outside VA
1:28 minutes • July 9, 2025
In Part 1 of our VA Community Care series, Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., answers 2 key questions: What is VA community care, and who qualifies for it?
Spotlight
Care and services for your whole health
At VA, your care team will work with you to support your health and wellness at every stage of life. And if you need support for mental health or housing insecurity, we’re here to help.
Find out how to access VA mental health services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.
We offer care for specific needs, from wellness to conditions related to toxic exposures and more. Learn more about services and programs that may be helpful to you.
If you’re a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of homelessness, we encourage you to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help. You can also learn more about our programs on our website.
Stories
How VA care is helping Veterans
Read stories of how Veterans from across the country are accessing VA health care services to get the treatment and support they need to live the lives they want.
Two Atlanta Veterans share their stories in hopes of bringing more attention to how PTSD affects service members and Veterans.
VA’s Nursing Home to Home (NHTH) program has reunited a Korean War Veteran and his daughter.
FAQ
Common questions about VA health care
We provide services including these:
- Preventive care services (like health exams and vaccines)
- Inpatient hospital services (like surgeries)
- Urgent and emergency services
- Mental health services to treat certain issues like posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), military sexual trauma (MST), depression, and substance use problems
- Assisted living and home health care (depending on your needs and income as well as space in the programs)
- Prescriptions written or approved by a VA doctor
We may also cover services that your VA primary care provider concludes you need to support your treatment.
We cover routine eye exams and preventive tests. In some cases, you may get coverage for eyeglasses or services for blind or low-vision rehabilitation.
In certain cases, you may receive dental care as part of your VA health benefits.
As a Veteran, you may be able to get assisted living, residential (live-in), or home health care through VA.
When you sign up for VA health care, you become part of the country’s largest integrated health care system—with more than 1,200 care locations serving nearly 9 million Veterans each year.
This will depend on factors like your income level, disability rating, and military service history. Most Veterans need to complete a financial assessment when they enroll. This helps us determine if you qualify for free VA health care.
You can now manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services.
Here’s what you can do when you sign in to manage your health care online:
- Refill your VA prescriptions and manage your medications
- Schedule and manage some VA health appointments
- Use secure messages to communicate privately with your VA health care team
- Review, download, and print your medical records, including lab and test results
- Order some medical supplies
Learn more about the My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov
You can also manage your health care with the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app from our mobile app store
Family members and caregivers of Veterans may qualify for VA health care benefits, compensation (payments), or caregiver support programs. For example, your family members may be eligible for health care through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA). CHAMPVA is for the spouses, dependents, and survivors of Veterans who meet certain service-connected disability requirements.
Learn more about health and disability benefits for family members of Veterans
Connect with us
