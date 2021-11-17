It’s Time to “VAX to the MAX!”
Flu shots are the best way to prevent flu. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's especially important.Learn more about flu vaccine
Why this matters to you
Veterans enrolled in VA health care: get your free flu shot at your local VA, or if eligible from one of over 70,000 in-network community providers. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot during the same visit.Find VA locations
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Protect yourself and others from flu.
Get a flu shot every year. The flu shot is the best way to protect you from flu. Also practice healthy habits, like wearing a mask, covering your coughs and sneezes, and washing your hands and surfaces often. And stay home and away from others when sick.
Vaccination is your best protection against flu
Flu usually begins in the fall and can continue through late spring. Everyone aged 6 months and older should get the vaccine. Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and help keep the flu from spreading to others.
Fast facts about the flu
About 30 million+ people get flu. That’s about 1 in 10 people. About 36,000 people die from the flu and its complications.
Thinking about a flu shot?
VA has created a new tool to help Veterans and their caregivers view interactive resources about the flu and flu vaccines. Learn about the flu and the flu vaccine, discover new reasons for getting a flu shot.
Video
Spread the facts, not your germs. Learn what you can do to prevent flu
1 minutes • November 4, 2021
Flu and COVID-19 can lead to serious health complications, take flu out of the picture and get a flu shot! For more information visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu
Stories
Understanding flu and taking preventive measure
Learn more about flu and how it impacts you. View the additional resources below for more information about what you can do to stay safe and healthy during flu season.
Get a flu shot in your community
You can get a flu shot at no cost locally from an in-network community provider. To be eligible, you must have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.
Learn how flu is spread
Practice healthy habits like wearing a mask, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick, and washing your hands often. And, most importantly, get vaccinated.
Connect with us
Get updates from Veterans Health Administration
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.