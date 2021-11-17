 Skip to Content

It’s Time to “VAX to the MAX!”

Flu shots are the best way to prevent flu. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's especially important.

Why this matters to you

Veterans enrolled in VA health care: get your free flu shot at your local VA, or if eligible from one of over 70,000 in-network community providers. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot during the same visit.

What you can do

Protect yourself and others from flu.

Get a flu shot every year. The flu shot is the best way to protect you from flu. Also practice healthy habits, like wearing a mask, covering your coughs and sneezes, and washing your hands and surfaces often. And stay home and away from others when sick.

Patient being prepped for vaccination by a health care provider

Vaccination is your best protection against flu

Flu usually begins in the fall and can continue through late spring. Everyone aged 6 months and older should get the vaccine. Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and help keep the flu from spreading to others.

flu pyramid explaining the amount of deaths, illnesses, and hospitalizations the flu causes

Fast facts about the flu

About 30 million+ people get flu. That’s about 1 in 10 people. About 36,000 people die from the flu and its complications.

Family going on a picnic outdoors

Thinking about a flu shot?

VA has created a new tool to help Veterans and their caregivers view interactive resources about the flu and flu vaccines. Learn about the flu and the flu vaccine, discover new reasons for getting a flu shot.

Video

Spread the facts, not your germs. Learn what you can do to prevent flu

1 minutes • November 4, 2021

Flu and COVID-19 can lead to serious health complications, take flu out of the picture and get a flu shot! For more information visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu

Stories

Understanding flu and taking preventive measure

Learn more about flu and how it impacts you. View the additional resources below for more information about what you can do to stay safe and healthy during flu season.

Patient receiving arm bandage from a health care provider

Get a flu shot in your community

You can get a flu shot at no cost locally from an in-network community provider. To be eligible, you must have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.

Man coughing into elbow

Learn how flu is spread

Practice healthy habits like wearing a mask, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick, and washing your hands often. And, most importantly, get vaccinated.

