National Buddy Check Week - Talk to 10 Veterans!
Why this matters to you
Buddy Check Week is a national campaign that encourages Veterans to connect or reconnect with their Veteran friends – just to check in. A STRONG Veterans Act of 2022 initiative, Buddy Check Week builds on the success of the American Legion’s Buddy Check program and the Veteran Wellness Alliance’s Get Involved program.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Veteran service organizations and accredited representatives
What you can do
Talk to Ten and Take the Training!
Buddy Check Week’s goal is to enhance peer-to-peer connections, improve mental health, and increase access to VA resources. Take the training before talking – recognize the signs of distress and learn about resources you can recommend to your buddy if needed.
Take the Pledge to Talk to Ten
Find tips, resources, and commit!
Take the Training!
Recognize signs of distress, respond with care and compassion.
Find Buddies!
Find Buddies you Served with on TogetherWeServed.com
Stories
More Buddy Resources
Learn more about Buddy Check Week.
Buddy Check Program from the American Legion
Look out for each other.
Veteran Wellness Alliance Check-In
Get Involved and Connect.
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.
File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.