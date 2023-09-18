Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

National Buddy Check Week - Talk to 10 Veterans!

Talk to Ten Veterans, Be a Buddy! October 16-20, 2023

Email us to learn more

Why this matters to you

Buddy Check Week is a national campaign that encourages Veterans to connect or reconnect with their Veteran friends – just to check in. A STRONG Veterans Act of 2022 initiative, Buddy Check Week builds on the success of the American Legion’s Buddy Check program and the Veteran Wellness Alliance’s Get Involved program.

This page is for

  • All Veterans
  • Family members and caregivers
  • Veteran service organizations and accredited representatives

What you can do

Talk to Ten and Take the Training!

Buddy Check Week’s goal is to enhance peer-to-peer connections, improve mental health, and increase access to VA resources. Take the training before talking – recognize the signs of distress and learn about resources you can recommend to your buddy if needed.

Veteran Friends Buddy Check Week Selfie

Take the Pledge to Talk to Ten

Find tips, resources, and commit!

Veteran Friends Buddy Check Week Selfie

Take the Training!

Recognize signs of distress, respond with care and compassion.

Veteran Friends Buddy Check Week Selfie

Find Buddies!

Find Buddies you Served with on TogetherWeServed.com

Stories

More Buddy Resources

Learn more about Buddy Check Week.

Buddy Check American Legion

Buddy Check Program from the American Legion

Look out for each other.

Veteran Friends Buddy Check Week Selfie

Veteran Wellness Alliance Check-In

Get Involved and Connect.

VA Benefits

Learn more about related VA benefits

VA health care

Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

VA disability compensation

File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

Last updated: