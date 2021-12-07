 Skip to Content

Network of Support Pilot Program providing tools for transitioning Service members

Why this matters to you

Network of Support (NoS) Pilot Program is intended to help Veterans cope with the challenges of transition and provide those close to the Veteran with the same information.

This page is for

  • All Veterans
  • Family members and caregivers
  • Service members

What you can do

Sign Up for the Program

Transitioning Service members and Veterans are encouraged to sign up for the Program to take advantage of its ‘force-multiplier’ effect in helping them transition successfully to civilian life with help from people who care about them the most.

What are the benefits of NoS?

VA has created NoS to help transitioning Service members, Veterans and their community learn more about VA Benefits and services.

Downloadable resources

Understanding the NoS Pilot Program

Learn more about the Network of Support Pilot Program and how it helps you transition. View the additional resources below for more information about what you can do to sign up and how your privacy is protected.

NoS Information Packet

Provides sign up instructions for participants and answers questions about the pilot program.

Download (PDF)

NoS Private Policy Statement

Learn how the VA will store, process and protect our information.

Download (PDF)

NoS Email Template

Fillable form to send us to add you to the Pilot Program.

Download (PDF)

VA benefits for service members

Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

