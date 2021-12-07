Network of Support
Why this matters to you
Network of Support (NoS) Pilot Program is intended to help Veterans cope with the challenges of transition and provide those close to the Veteran with the same information.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Service members
What you can do
Sign Up for the Program
Transitioning Service members and Veterans are encouraged to sign up for the Program to take advantage of its ‘force-multiplier’ effect in helping them transition successfully to civilian life with help from people who care about them the most.
What are the benefits of NoS?
VA has created NoS to help transitioning Service members, Veterans and their community learn more about VA Benefits and services.
Downloadable resources
Understanding the NoS Pilot Program
Learn more about the Network of Support Pilot Program and how it helps you transition. View the additional resources below for more information about what you can do to sign up and how your privacy is protected.
NoS Information Packet
Provides sign up instructions for participants and answers questions about the pilot program.Download (PDF)
NoS Private Policy Statement
Learn how the VA will store, process and protect our information.Download (PDF)
NoS Email Template
Fillable form to send us to add you to the Pilot Program.Download (PDF)
