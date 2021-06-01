Recognizing LGBTQ+ Veterans During Pride Month
During Pride Month, learn how we're creating a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ Veterans.
Why this matters to you
At VA, we're committed to providing quality care and services to all Veterans, including those with LGBTQ+ identities. We also continue to expand the services we offer to address the specific concerns and needs of LGBTQ+ Veterans--and to deliver these services free of shame, fear, or stigma.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- LGBTQ Veterans
What you can do
VA Services
LGBTQ+ Veterans have access to a wide array of services offered by the VA, from health care to home loans. Additionally, some LGBTQ+ Veterans may be able to receive discharge upgrades that would make them eligible for these services. Click the links below to find out more.
Patient Care
There is a wide array of healthcare services available to Veterans through the VA, including programs that are tailored specifically to their needs. Click here to learn more about these programs, find the LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) at the facility near you, and find out how to enroll in VA care.
Benefits
LGBTQ+ Veterans and their families have access to programs and services through the VA, such as home loans, employment programs, or life insurance. Click here to learn about these programs and how to apply.
Discharge Upgrades
Countless Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Veterans have been forced out of the military with "bad papers" simply for who they are, making them ineligible for VA services. Today, Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Veterans who received other-than-honorable discharge for their sexuality may be eligible for a discharge upgrade. Click here to learn more.
Video
LGBTQ+ Veterans living open, healthy lives
4:56 minutes • March 12, 2018
Throughout much of the military's history, LGBTQ+ Veterans had to hide their identities while serving in the military. This sometimes led to stress, alcohol problems, depression, and other challenges. Hear how some of them began to live openly and regain their self-esteem with the support of their communities and VA professionals.
Spotlight
Stories from the field: How we care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
Like most Veterans, the most important interaction LGBTQ+ Veterans have with VA is through their day-to-day interaction with their providers at medical centers across the country. Read below on how dedicated VA staff are working to improve the VA experience of LGBTQ+ Veterans across the country. Find your LGBTQ+ Care Coordinator
PRIDE program helps employees better care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
Read about a VA training program that helps employees improve their interaction with LGBT Veterans and to better assist them as they seek access to VA programs.
Visibility and care for those who served in the shadows
Meet Dr. Christopher Holland-Deguire, an LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator who is working hard to improve the LGBTQ+ Veteran experience at the VA North Texas Health System.
Podcast highlights "LGBTQ Care in the VA"
Dr. Jillian Shipherd, LGBTQ+ Health Program Director at VA Central Office, discusses the ongoing efforts and strategies in VHA to provide inclusive and affirming care for Veterans with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and related identities.
Stories
Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Veterans Making a Difference
During Pride Month, we celebrate the impact that many LGBTQ+ Veterans make to the quality of life of all Veterans. Here are a few inspiring stories of LGBTQ+ Veterans who are living their truth, fighting for equality and access for all.
Veteran committed to advocacy for equal rights
After serving 10 years in the Navy, Vietnam Veteran Denny Meyer has dedicated his life to fighting on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and ensuring equal access to benefits for LGBTQ+ service members and Veterans.
Transgender advocate brings personal tale to Veterans
Army Veteran and former Maryland State Guard NCO Soldier of the Year Karen Kendra Holmes uses her personal story to empower others to live their truth and to advocate for increased visibility for the trans community.
