VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo
VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events connect the Veteran community to needed resources.
Why this matters to you
VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events bring together representatives from VA, state, and community partners to connect Service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors across the country—virtually and in person—to the health care and benefits they've earned and deserve.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Service members
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Learn more about VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events
VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events are virtual or in-person events where representatives across VA, state, and community organizations offer one-on-one personalized assistance.
VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events bring the community together to serve Veterans and their families.
Stories
VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events help thousands
Read stories below.
VA’s Center for Women Veterans and the Veterans Experience Office held a national women Veterans VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo that served as a call to action to embrace the diversity and service of women Veterans.
In the depths of winter, a warm front of hope swept through Delaware and Southern New Jersey, not with the changing climate but through the dedicated efforts of all who supported the VA 1-on-1: Veterans Assistance Expo.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Join an event for conversation, resources, and information about VA health care and benefits. FInd an event near you.
Send us an email at ActionCenter@va.gov. You can also sign up for the VetResources Newsletter and get connected with your local VA facility to stay current on information and events in your community.
VA 1-on-1: Veteran Assistance Expo events are collaborative efforts that include representation from Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, Board of Veterans’ Appeals, state departments of Veterans Affairs, and community partners working together to offer one-on-one personalized assistance for VA benefits and health care, crisis support, memorial affairs, community services, and peer-to-peer connections.
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you're eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.