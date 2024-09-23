VA resources for survivors of suicide loss
We offer you this guide to help you during this profoundly difficult time.
Why this matters to you
In the aftermath of losing someone to suicide, you may be deeply distressed and unsure of what to do next. While your grief experience is unique, please know that you are not alone.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
VA offers services after the loss of your loved one to suicide
Accessing VA support services, including survivor benefits and memorial services, can help you grieve and begin healing. Our resources are designed to support you.
VA offers health care services designed for suicide loss survivors, including no-cost bereavement counseling, chaplain services, other resources, and 24/7 support.
Inquire about burial at a VA national cemetery or VA grant-funded Veterans cemeteries, memorial items (e.g., headstones, markers, medallions, flags) and Veterans Legacy Memorial (an online memorial space for loved ones to share memories).
Find out if you’re eligible to receive benefits and services that VA provides to survivors and dependents of deceased Veterans and members of the armed forces.
Spotlight
Non-VA support for suicide loss survivors
Consider using national and local community services designed to support survivors of suicide loss. Whether you find support in or outside VA, help is nearby.
TAPS provides services to all those grieving the death of a military loved one, including children and families. Connect with trained peer volunteers for support and resources. You can also reach TAPS 24/7 by calling (800) 959-TAPS (8277)
Alliance of Hope offers resources to help survivors and family members cope with loss and begin to heal. Connect with other suicide loss survivors through an online community forum.
AFSP offers resources for understanding and navigating suicide loss. Access AFSP’s Healing Conversations, use the search engine to find a local or virtual support group, and learn more about attending an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event.
Connect with us
