Veterans Experience Action Center
Join us virtually to discuss all your VA needs with experts from VA and your community.Register for the Michigan V-VEAC
Why this matters to you
VA is hosting a 100% free virtual event in Michigan for all Veterans, Service members, caregivers, and survivors. Register for 1-on-1 personalized assistance for: VA Benefits, VA Healthcare, Crisis Resources, Community Services and more.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Service members
- Family members and caregivers
What you can do
Join Us
On October 19th to October 21st, we’re inviting you to a Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center event for personalized 1-on-1 assistance. When registering you will have the option to schedule the virtual appointment time/day, which best fits with your availability. Register below!
Register for the Michigan V-VEAC
On Tuesday, October 19th to Thursday, October 21st, from 10AM – 3PM ET/9AM – 2PM CT, join VA and community partners for one-on-one consultation and assistance with VA health care, claims, community resources, and other benefits.
Spotlight
Looking to attend a V-VEAC or VetXL Event?
Throughout the year, VA and our partners will host V-VEACs and VetXLs across the country. Both events are supported by state specific partners to ensure local resources are available. Please only register for the V-VEAC and VetXL in your state. This page will be updated with new V-VEAC and VetXL locations. Please check back next month!
#VetResources & News
Keep track of news and sign-up for our weekly #VetResources newsletter with tangible resources and important updates.
Stories
Virtual Veterans Experience Action Centers helps thousands
Read stories below.
VEACs Help Those Across the Country
Blog on V-VEACs
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Future V-VEACs and VetXLs are planned for Texas (November 2021), Maine (December 2021), Indiana (January 2022), and Colorado (February 2022). We will update this page as more events are scheduled.
Have a question? Please send us an email at:
Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center (V-VEAC) events are a collaborative effort which include representation from Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, Board of Veterans’ Appeals, state departments of Veterans affairs and community partners working together to offer one-on-one personalized assistance for: VA benefits, VA health care, crisis resources, memorial affairs, community services and peer to peer connection. Veterans and their family members, service members, caregivers and survivors select their preferred date and time and then make an appointment online to connect to the V-VEAC. A local Veteran Service Officer initiates the appointment by calling the registrant. The appointment is executed over the phone in a virtual environment. Please expect to be transferred to VA experts and community partners as we work to address and meet your needs. Veterans who attend these events often leave enrolled in VA and other resources. Over 94% recommend these events to other Veterans.
Veterans Experience Live (VetXL) events are virtual Q&A chats on RallyPoint with the intent for VA and Community experts to address questions and resolve challenges from the Veteran community on resources, benefits, information, and referrals. These events are intended to engage with the community by typed chat and augment the V-VEAC effort by serving those who may not need the more robust services of the V-VEAC.
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.