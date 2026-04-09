Wyo Vets: Ride Tall. Stay Healthy.
NO premiums, NO deductibles, NO enrollment period - NOT paying just to stay covered. Where else can you find that? Check out the Sheridan VA Health Care System.
Why this matters to you
Wyoming was built by grit and so are Wyoming Veterans. That's why we want to make sure you don't sacrifice what you love doing in the Cowboy State because of your health or health care costs. While Veterans may have co-pays for care, there are no costs just to be covered. We have local sites for that care in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan and Worland. (Cheyenne & Black Hills VAs also have WY clinics.)
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Veteran service organizations and accredited representatives
- Native American Veterans
- Women Veterans
What you can do
Are you happy with your current health care?
VA offers many things you won't see in the private sector.
We love our wide open spaces in Wyoming, but choosing to live here also means you're used to traveling (often long distances) for what you need, including health care sometimes. Imagine getting reimbursed for that...
Women have unique needs, which is why we have a program and services to support them. One of those services is pelvic floor rehabilitation.
When you hear "prosthetics" what do you think of? Artificial limbs are what most envision, and of course you'd be correct. However, when VA staff use the term it refers to a much larger service that can support the whole health and wellbeing of our Veterans.
Video
Warrior, Veteran Crow Tribal member shares why she sought VA care
4:26 minutes • July 7, 2025
"Part of me was left there." Army Veteran and Crow Tribal Member Lauri Kindness loves that she comes from the Valley of the Chiefs--known for producing magnificent warriors and leaders. But her story is also about being a warrior. Combat and trauma impacted her mental, spiritual and physical health, but she chose to fight. Listen and share her healing journey with VA so that others may know it's "okay to take a knee" and ask for help.
Spotlight
Care and services for your Whole Health
Your VA care team will work with you to support your health for every stage of life. We believe this starts with finding out what's important to you--then support those priorities. So... what are they for you?
Ever read about the "olden days" when small-town Wyoming doctors came to a patient's home? Well, we know there are many reasons a Veteran may have limited ability to leave their home for care--that's why we have a home-based primary care program. In addition to addressing medical needs, that team also learns what's important to these Veterans. For some, that was doing something they felt wasn't viable inside--gardening.
There is a lot of information on our website about health and wellbeing options in the Sheridan VA Health Care System. That's why we made this online handbook.
Stories
Dedicated to our Veterans
Stories of healing and growth
After being told he was dying, Roy Clifton chose Sheridan VA for hospice care. Thanks to expert wound care, he recovered and reunited with his spouse of 73 years.
Events
Upcoming events in Wyoming
Join us for the 35th annual Karz Club Car Show and Veteran Resource Fair June 27 at the Sheridan VA Medical Center!
When
Saturday, Jun 27, 12:00 p.m. -
Saturday, Jun 27, 5:00 p.m. MST
Where
Women Veterans, friends and family are cordially invited to our biannual virtual town hall on April 22 at 5 p.m.
When
Wednesday, Apr 22, 7:00 p.m. -
Wednesday, Apr 22, 8:00 p.m. MST
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you’re eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.
File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.