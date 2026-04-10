Wyo Vets: Ride Tall. Stay Healthy.

Video

Warrior, Veteran Crow Tribal member shares why she sought VA care

4:26 minutes • July 7, 2025

"Part of me was left there." Army Veteran and Crow Tribal Member Lauri Kindness loves that she comes from the Valley of the Chiefs--known for producing magnificent warriors and leaders. But her story is also about being a warrior. Combat and trauma impacted her mental, spiritual and physical health, but she chose to fight. Listen and share her healing journey with VA so that others may know it's "okay to take a knee" and ask for help.