Practicing Radical Acceptance

Learn the steps of how to accept reality and practice radical acceptance

Facilitator(s): Jim Snyder, Peer Apprentice (U.S. Army)

Virtual Location: MS Teams via Video Conference Link Click Here or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID 992 578 877 #)

“The seed of suffering in you may be strong, but don’t wait until you have no more suffering before allowing yourself to be happy. Even while you have pain in your heart, you can enjoy the many wonders of life — the beautiful sunset, the smile of a child, the many flowers and trees. To suffer is not enough.” –Buddhist Monk Thich Nhat Hanh

Life can be painful and become a struggle when we refuse to acknowledge the reality of what is. Learn the steps of how to accept reality and practice radical acceptance as I share my own path to accepting my own story.