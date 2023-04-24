Stress First Aid

Review the key concepts of Stress First Aid and discuss actions you can take to help yourself and your peers

Facilitator(s): Deborah Betsworth, Health Behavior Coordinator/Psychologist

Stress First Aid (SFA) is a self-care and peer support model developed for those in high-stress occupations including military and healthcare. It offers simple, practical actions to identify and address early stress reactions in oneself and others in both an acute and ongoing way.

