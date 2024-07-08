Caregiver Support Mobile Resource Fair

When: Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 3500 Dalton Way, West Town Center, Suite 300 Cedar Rapids, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Cedar Rapids VA Clinic Cost: Free





The Caregiver Support Program’s goal is to support the Caregivers of Veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support and services. The resources fairs give Caregivers across the Iowa City service area, an opportunity to speak to staff, ask questions, receive resources, and experience what the program has to offer. For those Caregivers enrolled in the program we would love to see you in person, share in your experiences and update you on programs that may be less familiar. National Family Caregiver Month is every November. We would love to get your input on what programs you would like to have that honor your contributions to VA, your community and family. For more information, please call 319-981-3752 or 319-688-6988

