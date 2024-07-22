National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic When: Sun. Sep 8, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:30 pm CT Where: Riverside Hotel and Golf Resort in Riverside Iowa 3184 IA-22 Riverside, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Riverside Hotel and Golf Resort in Riverside Iowa Cost: Free





The Mission of the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic is to provide an adaptive golf and rehabilitation program for Veterans with a qualifying disability. Provision of this program serves to engage and invigorate Veterans to directly improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

​The National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic (NDVGC) is a week-long adaptive golf program that is presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). This annual event promotes rehabilitation by instructing Veterans with specific life-changing disabilities in adaptive golf. In addition to adaptive golf Veterans will be introduced to other adaptive recreational sports.

The NDVGC will take place Sunday, September 8 - Friday, September 13, 2024.

The host site is Riverside Hotel and Golf Resort in Riverside Iowa. Golfing will take place at various courses located in the Iowa City area Bowling events will take place at Colonial Bowling Lanes in Iowa City. Alternative activities will also be at various venues in the Iowa City area and historically have included: air rifle, bicycling, bowling, kayaking and many others.

Participation is open to U.S. military Veterans who are enrolled and eligible for VA care with a qualifying disability. Qualifying disabilities for the Golf Clinic include visual impairments, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, spinal cord injuries, strokes, amongst other profound disabilities.

All the activities offered by the NDVGC office will give Veterans an opportunity to develop new skills, strengthen their self-esteem, and expand fellowship and camaraderie among the participants. The events provide eligible Veterans with an opportunity to participate in therapeutic adaptive sporting and other recreational activities; which demonstrates that having a visual impairment or physical disability is a conquerable obstacle to an active, fulfilling and rewarding life.

Veteran applicants must apply for participation to attend the event. Applications are available through the NDVGC Tournament Office see information below as well as on our website, https://www.veteransgolfclinic.org.

The NDVGC is supported by the Iowa City VA Health Care System, with support from more than 400 VA and community volunteers.

If you have any questions or concerns feel free to reach out to Nick Beelner, Director, National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic at: nicholas.beelner@va.gov or; John Kleindienst, DAV Voluntary Services Director, (859) 442-2056, jkleindienst@dav.org

