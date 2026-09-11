Weekly Veteran's Fishing Outing

Cast a Line and Connect!

Join the Iowa City VA Health Care System Peer Support team for a relaxed morning of fishing, fresh air, and good company at F.W. Kent Park. Veterans of all experience levels are welcome—whether you’re an experienced angler or picking up a fishing rod for the first time.

Wednesdays | 8–11 a.m.

F.W. Kent Park Boat Ramp

15 minutes west of Coralville

No fishing gear is required—we’ll provide it! Please bring weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, water and snacks, and a valid Iowa fishing license.

Fishing licenses are available at GoOutdoorsIowa.com, through the Iowa DNR app, or at local retailers and bait shops.

Rain or shine (light rain). Please do not bring alcohol, other substances, or motorized boats.



Contact our Peer Specialists for more info:

Jim Snyder:

Mike Cutter:

Brian Hardt: