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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

If you build it, they will come ICVAHCS Peer Support Visit to the Field of Dreams

Peer Support

When:

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Field of Dreams

28995 Lansing Road

Dyersville, IA

Cost:

Free

Step Up to the Plate at the Field of Dreams!

Join the Iowa City VA Health Care System Peer Support team for an outing to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Meet at home plate at 11 a.m.

Explore movie memorabilia, walk the iconic diamond, or bring a glove and play catch on the field. An optional tour of the original farmhouse is also available for an additional fee.

Whether you’re reliving favorite memories or making new ones, come enjoy good company, connect with other Veterans, and share a little baseball nostalgia.

For more information, and to RSVP contact a Peer Specialist:
Jim Snyder:
Mike Cutter:
Brian Hardt:

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