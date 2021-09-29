Iowa City VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

North or south on Interstate 380 or 218

Exit I-380 or I-218 at I-80 East, and continue on I-80 E for approximately 3 miles take Exit 242 South (right), which is First Avenue in Coralville at the third traffic light, turn East (left) onto Highway 6

At the second traffic light, turn South (right) into the VAMC parking lot

East or west on Interstate 80

Exit I-80 at Exit 242 South, which is First Avenue in Coralville at the third traffic light, turn East (left) onto Highway 6

At the second traffic light, turn South (right) into the VAMC parking lot.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Iowa City VA Medical Center, 601 Highway 6 West, Iowa City, IA 52246-2209

Intersection:

Highway 6 and Rocky Shore Drive

Coordinates: 41°39'49.00"N 91°32'55.04"W