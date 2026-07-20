Deputy Secretary to Visit Iowa City VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Iowa City, IA - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence will visit the Iowa City VA Medical Center on July 23, 2026.

During his visit, Deputy Secretary Lawrence will meet with Iowa City VAMC leadership and frontline staff to receive updates on the medical center’s implementation of the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which is expected to go live in July 2027.

Deputy Secretary Lawrence will also meet with the medical center’s EHR Change Leadership Team to discuss the continued importance of patient safety and quality of care for Veterans during the transition to the new system.

The Federal EHR system will enable VA to seamlessly manage and access a Veteran’s complete medical history from one secure central location. This will enhance workflow, record compatibility and information sharing with the U.S. Department of Defense and regional community care providers.

WHO: VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence

WHAT: Media Availability Session

WHEN: Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 2:20 p.m.

* Media arrival by 2:10 p.m.

WHERE: Iowa City VA Medical Center, Bldg 1, Floor 3 Room 3W101

601 Highway 6 West

Iowa City, Iowa 52246

PARKING: Media should park on the 3rd and 4th floor of the parking ramp and enter the facility through the front entrance.

RSVP: * For planning purposes, please RSVP as soon as possible to Justin Hardt and Damian McGee

Justin Hardt, Justin.Hardt@va.gov, mobile

Damian McGee, Damian.McGee@va.gov, mobile