Deputy Secretary to Visit Iowa City VA Medical Center
PRESS RELEASE
July 20, 2026
Iowa City, IA - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence will visit the Iowa City VA Medical Center on July 23, 2026.
During his visit, Deputy Secretary Lawrence will meet with Iowa City VAMC leadership and frontline staff to receive updates on the medical center’s implementation of the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which is expected to go live in July 2027.
Deputy Secretary Lawrence will also meet with the medical center’s EHR Change Leadership Team to discuss the continued importance of patient safety and quality of care for Veterans during the transition to the new system.
The Federal EHR system will enable VA to seamlessly manage and access a Veteran’s complete medical history from one secure central location. This will enhance workflow, record compatibility and information sharing with the U.S. Department of Defense and regional community care providers.
WHO: VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence
WHAT: Media Availability Session
WHEN: Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 2:20 p.m.
* Media arrival by 2:10 p.m.
WHERE: Iowa City VA Medical Center, Bldg 1, Floor 3 Room 3W101
601 Highway 6 West
Iowa City, Iowa 52246
PARKING: Media should park on the 3rd and 4th floor of the parking ramp and enter the facility through the front entrance.
RSVP: * For planning purposes, please RSVP as soon as possible to Justin Hardt and Damian McGee
Justin Hardt, Justin.Hardt@va.gov, mobile
Damian McGee, Damian.McGee@va.gov, mobile
Media contacts
Justin Hardt, Public Affairs Officer
Phone:
Damian McGee, Los Angeles Regional Office Public Affairs Director
Phone: