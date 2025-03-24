ICVAHCS to Celebrate WWII Veteran’s 100th Birthday

PRESS RELEASE

Iowa City , IA — As part of their VA 100 program, the Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) will be celebrating Army Air Force Veteran, Norbert Meyer turning 100 years old.

Born on March 16, 1925, Meyer worked as a B-29 Bombardier. He served from November of 1943 until October of 1945. Meyers tells VA employees that he was awaiting orders to fight in the Pacific when WWII ended.

ICVAHCS leaders will present Meyer with a personalized signed letter from the Secretary of the VA, Doug Collins thanking him for his service and wishing him a happy birthday. Meyer marks the first Centennial Veteran celebrations under the new administration. Celebrations will be held at the Iowa City VA Hospital on March 25 from 11:30 to 12:30 in 3E07 conference room.

