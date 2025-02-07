Iowa City VA Health Care System Designated a Pathway to Excellence Organization

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2025

Iowa City , IA — The Iowa City VA Health Care System is proud to announce its designation as a Pathway to Excellence organization.

This is a distinction awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to health care organizations that have demonstrated commitment to a positive practice environment where nurses excel.

“It is a great honor to be awarded the Pathway to Excellence accreditation,” said Andrea Hayes, the Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Iowa City VA. “This is a premier designation which demonstrates that the Iowa City VA nurses have a strong voice and lead practice changes that result in a healthy work environment and high-quality Veteran outcomes. It recognizes the Iowa City’s Health Care system’s strong practices and commitment to Safety, Quality, Shared decision-making, Leadership, Wellbeing, and Professional development. I am so proud and grateful for the entire HCS team, it is all of us working together that has led us to this significant accomplishment.”

Pathway to Excellence designation signals to nurses, staff, and veterans that Iowa City VA is a workplace where nurses are valued as vital members of the team, and their voices influence positive change. With this designation, Iowa City joins a select group of just 13 other VA health care systems that have attained Pathway designation. We remain committed to maintaining this high standard and continuing to empower nurses in their critical roles as leaders, advocates, and caregivers within an environment that supports their well-being and professional development.

The Iowa City VA Health Care System will be honored at ANCC’s 2025 Pathway to Excellence Conference, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia this upcoming fall.

For more information on Veteran Health Care, visit va.gov/iowa-city-health-care.

About the Iowa City VA Health Care Center:

The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) provides more than 50,000 Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. ICVAMC is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. For more information, please visit the Iowa City VA Health Care System website.