Iowa City VA Health Care System Medical Center Director Announcement

PRESS RELEASE

October 30, 2026

Eagan, MN - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce that effective November 1, 2026, Mr. Heath Streck will assume the role of Director of the Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS). Mr. Streck is currently serving as the Interim Director of the ICVAHCS.

“Mr. Streck has extensive experience and is an outstanding choice to fill the role as the new director for the Iowa City VA Health Care System.” said Ms. Judith Johnson-Mekota, Health Service Are 3.3 Director. “I am certain that the experience he has received in leadership positions in the VA and here in this Health Service Area has prepared him to provide the leadership and guide the employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and importantly the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Mr. Streck retired from military service with 34 years of combined experience in the U.S. Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve, bringing significant leadership, strategic planning, and organizational management expertise to his VA roles. He began his VA career in April of 2009 as the Chief Financial Officer for the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines, Iowa, and then transitioned in 2014 to the ICVAHCS as the Associate Director/Chief Operating Officer.

Throughout his VA career, Mr. Streck has held multiple key positions, including serving as Acting Director of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System and Associate Director of the Montana VA Health Care System. His broad experience in healthcare operations, finance, human resources, logistics, and support services demonstrates a strong commitment to leadership development and continuous improvement in services to Veterans.

Mr. Streck holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting) from the University of South Dakota. He also earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U. S. Army War College and is a VHA Fellow Mentor. He is a graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program and Leadership VA.

The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (ICVAHCS) is a comprehensive Tertiary Care Level I facility, serving as an affiliated teaching hospital and research center. This Health Care System includes 11 VA Clinics in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Decorah, Dubuque, Ottumwa, and Waterloo, Iowa, as well as Galesburg, Quincy, and Sterling, Illinois. Additionally, we operate two Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRC) in Cedar Rapids and Davenport, Iowa. ICVAHCS serves over 50,000 Veterans across 50 counties in Eastern Iowa (33), Western Illinois (16), and Northern Missouri (one). ICVAHCS operates 83 inpatient beds, including 58 medical-surgical, 10 ICU, and 15 psychiatric beds. ICVAHCS maintains an affiliation with the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine for residencies and education. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and advancing medical education and research.