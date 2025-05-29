Iowa City VA Health Care System to Conduct Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Outpatient Clinic Location in West Burlington, Iowa

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2025

Iowa City , IA — The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) is relocating the Burlington, IA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) from the current location at 1000 North Roosevelt Avenue Burlington, IA 52601 to a new leased location at 415 W Division Street, West Burlington, IA.

The current location, owned by Yesara Commercial LLC, will no longer serve as a VA outpatient location. The new location is a standalone building next to the Mississippi Valley Veterans Memorial.

Construction of the new space is expected to start in June with a projected open date in 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held June 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM at 415 W Division Street, West Burlington, IA next to the Mississippi Valley Veterans Memorial.

The new VA outpatient clinic will total almost 18,700 square feet: more than 5 times larger than the current space. This increase allows VA the ability to add enhanced primary care and mental health services, along with essential lab and radiology testing.

Other increased programs at the new location include expanded service for Primary Care with the addition of Physical Therapy, Optometry, Podiatry, and Chiropractic care. Audiology and Radiology are planned for eventual expansion. These expanded services will allow patients to receive specialized care on site rather than traveling to the Iowa City VA or seeking care in the community.

“The added value to the patients and staff will be the ability to conduct care and services without waiting for available space, as well as increased privacy and comfort for the patient. We will also see an improvement in the education and training that we can provide for patients with more available space to conduct those activities,” says Frank Lung, MSN, RN, Clinic Coordinator for the Burlington VA Clinic. The current clinic opened in June of 2021.



If you are a Veteran with an honorable discharge and are interested in receiving care at the Burlington VA Clinic, please call the clinic at 319-752-3722 or Eligibility and Enrollment at (319) 338-0581 Ext 637141 to discuss enrollment.