Iowa City VA Health Care System to hold Ribbon Cutting Celebration in Decorah, Iowa

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2025

Decorah , IA — The Iowa City VA Health Care System extends a cordial invitation to community members to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony of our new facility – the Decorah VA Clinic.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Location: Decorah VA Clinic

1106 Military Blvd

Decorah, IA 52101

Parking: Parking will be limited but shuttle service will be available from the existing Decorah Clinic parking lot, located at 915 Short Street, Suite 163 Decorah, IA 52101-2412. Shuttles will run from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

The expansion from our previous location is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional care to our nation's heroes. The new facility spans approximately 17,000 square feet—nearly double the size of our current clinic—and includes enhanced spaces for Primary Care, Mental Health, Physical Therapy, Telehealth, Audiology, Optometry, Women’s Health services among others.

The ceremony will commence with brief opening remarks by esteemed representatives from the VA, alongside local, state, and federal officials who will be joining us for the occasion. The formal ribbon-cutting will symbolize a new chapter in Veteran care in Decorah and surrounding communities.

Following the ceremony, there will be opportunities for facility tours and light refreshments.

Thank you to Earl Public Transport/Northeast Iowa Community Action for providing shuttle services.

For more information, please contact Justin Hardt, Public Affairs Officer for the Iowa City VA at 319-339-7104 or email at justin.hardt@va.gov.