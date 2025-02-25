Iowa City VA Health Care System to Open New Outpatient Clinic Location in Decorah, Iowa

PRESS RELEASE

February 25, 2025

Iowa City , IA — The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) is relocating the Decorah, IA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) from the current location at 915 Short Street, Suite 163 Decorah, IA 52101 to a new leased location at 1106 Military Blvd, Decorah, IA 52101.

The current location, owned by Farver Development will no longer serve as a VA outpatient location. The new location is a standalone building near the Country Inn and Suites.

The new VA outpatient clinic will total almost 17,000 square feet: almost 2 times larger than the current space. This increase allows VA the ability for future growth of the clinic.

Other increased space at the new location includes larger space for radiology, women’s health, physical therapy, audiology, and optometry.

“The added value to the patients and staff will be the ability to conduct care and services without waiting for available space and receiving quality care close to home.” says Dana Helton, Clinic Coordinator for the Decorah VA Clinic. The current clinic opened in March 2012.

If you are a Veteran with an honorable discharge and are interested in receiving care at the Decorah VA Clinic, please call the clinic at 563-387-5840 or Eligibility and Enrollment at (319) 339-7141 to discuss enrollment.

Construction of the new space is expected to be completed soon and the projected open date is May 5, 2025. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held April 28, 2025.

For more information, please contact Justin Hardt, Public Affairs Officer for the Iowa City VA at 319-339-7104 or email at justin.hardt@va.gov.