Iowa City VA Health Care System to Open New Outpatient Clinic Location in West Burlington, Iowa on November 9, 2026

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2026

Iowa City, IA - The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) is relocating the Burlington VA Clinic from the current location at 1000 North Roosevelt Avenue Burlington, IA 52601 to a new leased location at 415 W Division Street, West Burlington, IA.

Next to the Mississippi Valley Veterans Memorial, the new VA outpatient clinic will encompass nearly 18,000 square feet, more than five times the size of the current facility. The larger space will allow for expanded primary care, mental health, laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, audiology and telehealth services. These improvements will give Veterans greater access to care closer to home, reducing the need to travel to the Iowa City VA Medical Center or seek care from community providers.

“The added value to the patients and staff will be the ability to conduct care and services without waiting for available space, as well as increased privacy and comfort for the patient. We will also see an improvement in the education and training that we can provide for patients with more available space to conduct those activities,” says Frank Lung, MSN, RN, Clinic Coordinator for the Burlington VA Clinic. The current clinic opened in June of 2021.

If you are a Veteran and are interested in receiving care at the West Burlington VA Clinic, please call the clinic at or Eligibility and Enrollment at to discuss enrollment.

Construction of the new space is expected to be completed soon, and the projected open date is November 9, 2026. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held November 9, 2026.

For more information please contact Justin Hardt, Public Affairs Officer for the Iowa City VA at or email at justin.hardt@va.gov.