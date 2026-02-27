Iowa City VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Iowa City, IA - Iowa City, IA – Iowa City VA Health Care System today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Iowa City VA Health Care System improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Renovate Dialysis Project: This project fully remodels the dialysis unit and installs a new centralized reverse osmosis system to support dialysis equipment. The upgrades improve water quality, treatment reliability, and overall safety for Veterans receiving dialysis care.

Lightning Protection and Grounding Upgrades: This infrastructure project enhances electrical safety systems to better protect the building and critical medical equipment from lightning events or grounding issues. These improvements help ensure uninterrupted, reliable care for Veterans during severe weather.

“Our newly renovated dialysis suite strengthens our commitment to providing Veterans with timely, high quality care in a modern, comfortable, and patient centered environment.” said Interim Director Heath Streck. “This upgrade expands our capacity, enhances privacy, and ensures Veterans receive essential treatment with greater convenience and continuity.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: