Iowa City VA to Conduct Active Threat Response Exercises December 3–4

December 2, 2025

Iowa City, IA - The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) will conduct a series of Active Threat response exercises on Wednesday, December 3 and Thursday, December 4, 2025, in coordination with local law enforcement, emergency responders, and community partners.

These planned drills are part of the VA’s ongoing commitment to emergency preparedness and are not in response to any specific threat. The exercises are designed to test and improve the facility’s response capabilities, interagency coordination, and communication procedures in the event of an active threat.

Key Details

Date/Time:

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 9:00–11:00 AM

Thursday, Dec. 4, 9:00–11:00 AM

Location: Iowa City VA Medical Center and surrounding buildings

Agencies Involved: VA Police, Johnson County Emergency Response Team, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and other local partners

Activities Include:

Simulated active threat response

Modified lockdown procedures

Emergency alert system testing

Casualty care coordination

A mock press conference

During the exercise, increased law enforcement presence and emergency vehicle activity may be visible around the VA campus. Signage and staff will clearly indicate that this is a drill.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our community as we conduct these important preparedness activities,” said Steven Bryant, Associate Director of Operations. “These exercises help ensure we are ready to respond quickly and effectively to protect our Veterans, staff, visitors and community.”

Members of the media interested in observing the exercise on December 3 or attending the mock press conference on December 4 at 11:00 AM should contact the Public Affairs Office in advance.

About the Iowa City VA Health Care Center:

The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) provides more than 50,000 Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. ICVAMC is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. For more information, please visit the Iowa City VA Health Care System website.