How the COMPACT Act benefit works:

1. Eligible Veterans experiencing an acute suicidal crisis – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room.

2. Veterans in suicide crisis should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room for expedited care. No enrollment in VA health care is required.

3. Notify the VA within 72-hours of receiving emergent suicidal care to start the claim for payment and care coordination.