Daisy and BEE Awards
If you had an exceptional experience with one of our staff members at the Iowa City VA Health Care System, we encourage you to nominate them for the Daisy or BEE award.
Striving for Excellence – Nominate an Employee
Please be as descriptive and specific in your story as possible and explain how the employee made a meaningful difference using at least one of the I CARE principles:
Integrity
Commitment
Advocacy
Respect
Excellence
Daisy Award
The Daisy Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. It is a way to thank nurses for the care and kindness they provide to our patients every day.
BEE Award
Just as the daisy cannot bloom without the support of the bee, Nurses cannot do their best work without the outstanding teamwork provided by other healthcare professionals. The BEE (Be Exceptional Every Day) Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes and celebrates Nursing Service support staff who demonstrates excellence through their clinical skills and the extraordinary compassionate care they deliver every day.