VA Iowa City Transplant Program

About Us

Each year, we evaluate more than 150 candidates, and we are proud to be the only VA center that assesses Veterans for pancreas transplants. Our strong affiliation with the University of Iowa, just across the street, ensures that our physicians maintain cutting-edge competencies by working in both the University and VA transplant programs.

Our dedicated transplant office is equipped with a full-time staff comprising two pre-transplant, two post-transplant nurse coordinators, a Licensed Practice Nurse LPN, two nurse practitioners, and a social worker. We are committed to providing you with the highest quality care and look forward to meeting you in Iowa City for your transplant evaluation or other transplant care needs.

We invite you to explore the additional information on our webpage to learn more about our esteemed transplant program and services.