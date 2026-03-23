where she provides executive clinical and administrative leadership for medical staff and oversees the delivery of high quality, veteran centered care across the medical center and its community clinics. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Luther College, her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, and completed her Family Medicine residency at the University of New Mexico.

Previously Dr. Willoughby served in multiple leadership roles at the Iowa City VA, including Interim Deputy Chief of Staff and Associate Chief of Staff for the Ambulatory Care Service Line, where she oversaw outpatient services across numerous community‑based clinics and the main medical center, as well as programs such as Compensation & Pension, Traveling Veteran coordination, and Women’s Health and LGBTQ Veteran services. She previously held positions as Deputy Associate Chief of Staff, Acting Associate Chief of Staff, and Primary Care Physician for the Ambulatory Care Service Line at Iowa City, and earlier served as Assistant Co‑Chief of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care Physician at VA medical centers in Minneapolis and Albuquerque. In addition to her VA leadership roles, Dr. Willoughby serves as a consulting physician for a global technology company, helping to evaluate and limit medical misinformation on online video platforms.

Dr. Willoughby is board certified in Family Medicine, a graduate of the National VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program and the National Primary Care Physician Leadership Development Program and serves on national and regional initiatives including the VHA National Primary Care Sub Council and accreditation projects related to intimate partner violence and suicide prevention. Her work has been recognized through multiple honors, including VISN 23 HeRO Award nomination, conference recognition for primary care education, VA service awards, and local recognition as one of Albuquerque’s “Best Doctors.” She is dedicated and passionate about serving the Veteran community.