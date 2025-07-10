Makenzie Johnson began her career at the Iowa City VA Health Care System as a work-study student while attending the University of Iowa, where she graduated with a B.A. in Communication Studies. Through a steady progression of roles with expanding impact, she most recently served as the facility’s Chief Compliance Officer, establishing the first comprehensive, system-wide Corporate Compliance department in VISN 23. Over the years she has served on multiple national VHA workgroups advising on program operations and has held interim assignments at other facilities to assist with the establishment of their regulatory oversight programs. Makenzie holds a Certification in Healthcare Compliance and is a VHA Certified Ethics Advisor.