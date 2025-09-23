Dr. Victoria Sharp received her undergraduate degree in nursing from George Mason University in Virginia, her medical degree from the University of Arizona, completed her residency training at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) and her MBA from the University of Iowa.

She has been serving in the role as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Iowa City VA Health Care System for the past 4 years and Co-Chair of VHA Physician Advocacy Council for the past 2 years and will begin a 2-year term as Chair in October. She has been providing medical care and clinical education in Urology and Family Medicine at the Iowa City VAMC and previously at UIHC over the last 20 years. Dr. Sharp is an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Urology at the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and previously served as Chief of Staff at UIHC and Director of the Carver College of Medicine’s Rural Iowa Scholars Program.

Dr. Sharp also served as Chief Medical Officer for AmeriHealth Caritas Iowa, a Medicaid managed care health organization and as a Clinical Transformation Physician Consultant at 3M. She is the Head Delegate for the state of Iowa to the American Medical Association (AMA)’s House of Delegates, a member of the Iowa Board of Medicine, Past President of the University of Iowa’s Faculty Senate and Past President of the Iowa Medical Society.