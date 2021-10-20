Pharmacy Residency Programs

Derek Adams, PharmD, MSS is a 2002 graduate of the University of Iowa College of

Pharmacy. He joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in 2014 as the Inpatient Pharmacy

Supervisor. From 2016 to 2021 he served as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy – Operations. In

this capacity he was responsible for overseeing day to day operations in the inpatient and

outpatient pharmacies, providing oversight and direction for pharmacy informatics,

pharmacoeconomics, and the antimicrobial stewardship program, and contributing to planning

efforts in the pharmacy department. He currently serves as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy –

Outpatient Operations. He is a member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee and cochairs

the Medication Safety Subcommittee. Prior to joining the Iowa City VA Health Care

System, he was a clinical pharmacist in ambulatory care, long term care, outpatient, and inpatient

at Great River Health Systems for 7 years, then a supervisor in inpatient pharmacy at Great River

Medical Center for 5 years.

Abby Beane, PharmD, BCACP, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2017 as a Clinical Pharmacy

Specialist in Ambulatory Care. Abby’s main areas of interest are anticoagulation and medication

management. She received her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in

2007 and went on to complete a PGY-1 Residency in Community Practice from the University of

Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2008. Dr. Beane received her Board Certification in Ambulatory

Care in the Fall of 2016. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Abby was a pharmacist at Hy-Vee starting

as a Clinical Pharmacist after residency and then transitioning to Pharmacy Manager. Abby

participated in the IPA Leadership Conference in 2018. Throughout her practice she has been a

preceptor for pharmacy students and enjoys working with students and residents.

Brooke Burkhalter, PharmD, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2017 as a Clinical Pharmacist in the

Outpatient Pharmacy. In April 2018, she transferred to a clinical specialist position in Ambulatory

Care; focusing on anticoagulation and medication management. She received her PharmD. from

the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2005. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Brooke was a

pharmacist at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Washington, Iowa (2005-2008) and Iowa City Hy-Vee Market

(2008-2017). During her time with Hy-Vee she focused her care in medication therapy

management programs, such as Outcomes, Mirixa, and EQUIPP. She also played an active role

in immunization administration and biometric screenings. During her time at Hy-Vee she served

as a preceptor for pharmacy students and interns.

Matthew Cantrell, PharmD, BCPS is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacy

Practice and Science at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and a Clinical Pharmacy

Specialist at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. He graduated from Mount Mercy College in

2000 and received his Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Iowa in 2005. He completed

a Primary Care Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VA in 2006. His primary clinical

responsibilities include anticoagulation, medication management and primary care. Dr. Cantrell is

active in many state and national organizations and is a former Chair of the American College of

Clinical Pharmacy Geriatric Practice and Research Network (PRN). He has collaborated with

students, residents, and professional colleagues on original research, chapters, and review

articles. He has been board certified in Pharmacotherapy since 2008. Dr. Cantrell has received

awards related to teaching and is a former recipient of the Distinguished Young Pharmacist

Award sponsored by the Iowa Pharmacy Association and Pharmacists’ Mutual Insurance

Company.

Andrea Chase, PharmD, is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care Team

(PACT) for the Galesburg VA clinic. She earned a B.S. in Neuroscience and Behavior from

Columbia University in 2008, as well as a B.A. in Midrash from the Jewish Theological Seminary

of America. Before deciding to pursue a career in pharmacy she served as an Ordnance Officer

in the US Army for 4 years. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin College of

Pharmacy in 2017 she completed a PGY1 residency at the Iowa City VA. In 2018 she accepted a

Clinical Pharmacist position in outpatient pharmacy and transferred to the role of PACT

Pharmacist in the spring of 2019. Andrea is a preceptor for residents and students rotating

through PACT pharmacy and also serves on the Residency Advisory Board. She is passionate

about ambulatory care and feels privileged to have a career serving other veterans.

Yvonne De Sloover Koch, PharmD, BCACP is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy

Specialist at the Iowa City VA Medical Center and Adjunct Professor (Clinical) at the University of

Iowa College of Pharmacy. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in

2000 and then completed a Primary Care Specialty Residency in the Department of Family

Medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. De Sloover Koch is currently the

coordinator for the Medication Management Clinic and her primary area of practice is in Pain

Management. She was the 2016 recipient of the Excellence in Interprofessional Education &

Practice Award from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Graduate Medical Education

Office.

Jason A. Egge, PharmD, MS, BCPS joined the Iowa City VA in January 2006 as a clinical

pharmacy specialist. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2002 then completed a specialty

practice residency in ambulatory care at the Iowa City VA the following year. He practiced as a

clinical specialist in internal medicine/nephrology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota from

2003 to 2006 before rejoining the VA as a clinical pharmacy specialist. Dr. Egge completed an

MS in epidemiology through the University of Iowa College of Public Health the Spring of 2009.

He is currently the coordinator for pharmacoeconomics and education. His interests include

pharmacoeconomics, formulary management, medication use evaluation and database

management.

Thomas Fisher, PharmD, BCACP graduated from the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy

in 2009. He began his pharmacy career working with Walgreens as a community pharmacist and

pharmacy manager in Denver Colorado. After 5 years in the community sector, Thomas went on

to complete a PGY-1 Ambulatory Care residency at the Phoenix VA HCS. After finishing his

residency, Thomas moved back home to Iowa and began his career with the Iowa City VA HCS

as an outpatient pharmacist. Shortly after receiving his board certification in ambulatory care,

Thomas also decided to join the Iowa Army National Guard. Following this initial military training,

he transitioned into a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position (Feb/2017) as one of the

anticoagulation clinic coordinators. Thomas then deployed to Kuwait with the Iowa Guard from

2017 to 2018 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Following his deployment, Thomas has

resumed his role as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist as serving as one of the Anticoagulation Clinic

coordinators. His areas of interests include anticoagulation, combat medicine, cardiology, and

mental health pharmacy. He loves working with and alongside our Veteran population.

Kaitlin Hanken, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in

mental health in April 2018. Dr. Hanken graduated from Drake University with her PharmD in 2014.

Upon graduation, she completed her PGY-1 residency at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in

Illinois, where she then completed her PGY-2 residency specializing in mental health. Prior to

joining the Iowa City VAMC, she served as the only mental health CPS at the Hines VA. Her clinical

interests include substance abuse and psychotic disorders.

Danielle Harris, PharmD, BCACP, graduated from the University of Iowa in 2010 with her B.S.

in Microbiology, then continued on to receive her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of

Pharmacy in 2014. Afterwards she completed a PGY1 Community Pharmacy Practice

Residency with UNC/Walgreens in Chapel Hill, NC and later accepted a position as the

UNC/Walgreens Residency Site Coordinator in Asheville, NC (2015-2017). While there she was

the recipient of the programs UNC Outstanding Residency Preceptor Award (2015-2016). Dr.

Harris then joined the ICVAHCS as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in

2017. She received her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in the Fall of 2018. Dr. Harris’s

interests include precepting, patient care, anticoagulation and medication management. She also

continues to be involved with the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic and Kappa Psi - Iowa Graduate

Chapter.

Brett Heintz, PharmD, BCPS-ID received his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of

California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Pharmacy and completed his residencies in

pharmacy practice and infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis Medical center.

After post-graduate training he served as an infectious disease clinical pharmacy specialist and

Assistant Clinical Professor from 2007-2012 jointly with UCSF School of Pharmacy. He also is a

board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist with added qualification in infectious diseases. Dr.

Heintz, a Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System

in September 2012 serving as the director of the antimicrobial stewardship program. He holds an

academic position as Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy

and precepts pharmacy students, delivers didactic lectures and coordinates a pharmacotherapy

course. Dr. Heintz’s primary research and clinical interests include antimicrobial dosing in special

populations; determination of predictors of antimicrobial resistance, toxicity and treatment failure

of antimicrobial therapy; and management of outpatient delivery of antimicrobial therapy. Dr.

Heintz has authored several articles and book chapters related to antimicrobial therapy and

presented numerous presentations and posters at local, state and national level meetings. He is

also the recipient of several teaching awards.

Shannon J. Heintz, PharmD, BCPS received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of

Iowa College of Pharmacy. She completed a pharmacy practice residency at the University of

California, San Diego Medical Center, a critical care specialty residency at the University of

California, Davis Health System, and a pharmacoepidemiology research fellowship at California

Department of Public Health and Touro University College of Pharmacy. Dr. Heintz, a Pharmacy

Specialist in Critical Care and Transplant, joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in

September 2012. She also serves as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of

Iowa College of Pharmacy. Prior to joining the Iowa City VA and the University of Iowa she

served as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at the University of California, Davis Medical Center

and Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco College of

Pharmacy.

Amy Hetrick, PharmD (Pronouns: She, her and hers) is a 2001 graduate of the University of

Iowa College of Pharmacy. She has been an Associate Chief of Pharmacy at the Iowa City VA

Health Care System since January of 2014. She has served in the roles of both the Associate

Chief of Specialist – Operations and Inpatient/Outpatient Operations. Most currently, she is

serving as the Associate Chief of Inpatient Operations. She was the Inpatient Pharmacy

Supervisor from 2012-2014 and has also practiced as a Clinical Inpatient Pharmacist at the Iowa

City VA. Her current responsibilities include the coordination of clinical and operational activities

of inpatient pharmacists. Amy serves on several committees such as Visn and local P&T,

Medication Safety Subcommittee, Drug Shortage, Equipment, Nutrition, Hospital Flow and task

forces as assigned. Amy is a trainer for the facility in High Reliability Organization safety

education. In addition, she is a preceptor and Adjunct Faculty for the University of Iowa and

supervises APPE Ambulatory Care rotation students. Prior to joining the Iowa City VAHCS, she

worked at both Walgreens and Hy-Vee.

Shella Johnson, PharmD, BCGP came to the Iowa City VA Health Care System as a Clinical

Pharmacy Specialist in 2003. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in

2002 and completed the Primary Care Pharmacy Residency within the University of Iowa

Department of Family Medicine in 2003. She joined the VA Geriatric Scholar Program and

earned her BCGP in 2013. The former has afforded her opportunities to participate in clinical

practice at VA medical centers across the country in areas such as alternative medicine,

functional assessment, and palliative care. Dr. Johnson is currently the pharmacy provider for the

Iowa City VA Home-Based Primary Care Team. She performs comprehensive medication

assessments in the veterans homes, offers disease state management, and provides specific

education as needed. Specific areas of interest include deprescribing, shared decision making,

and end-of-life care.

Julie Karlan, R.Ph. joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in August 2020 as the

Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor. Prior to her position here, she was the Manager of Pharmacy

at UnityPoint Health System St. Luke’s Hospital for 30 plus years. Julie participates on the Falls

Committee, Medication Safety Committee, Patient Experience Council, and Equipment

Committee. Julie serves on the Kirkwood Technician Advisory Committee and has been an

officer of the Linn County Pharmacist Association. Julie enjoys working with students and the

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy engaging the next generation of Pharmacy Professionals.

Project management is an area of enjoyment with planning/implementing a mail order pharmacy

and designing/opening a state of the art pharmacy. She looks forward to serving the veterans

and the Iowa City VA Health System.

Chelsea Khaw, PharmD, BCPP joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in

Psychiatry in July 2019. Dr. Khaw graduated from the University of Iowa with her MPH in 2016 and

PharmD in 2017. She completed her PGY-1 residency training at the ICVAHCS, then her PGY-2

residency training in psychiatric pharmacy at the ICVAHCS and University of Iowa Hospitals and

Clinics. Her clinical interests include PTSD and substance abuse.

Sean Kubik, PharmD, BCACP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care

Team (PACT) for the Coralville VA Clinic. Sean graduated from the University of Iowa College of

Pharmacy in 2013. He then went on to complete a PGY-1 Residency focused in ambulatory care

at the Lincoln, Nebraska VA. After residency, he accepted a position at the Lincoln VA as a

(PACT) pharmacist for two years. Sean transferred to the Iowa City VA in July of 2016. His areas

of interest are diabetes, hypertension, and medication management.

Jon Linder, PharmD, BCACP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care

Team (PACT) and Home-Based Primary Care team for the Ottumwa VA Clinic. Jon graduated

from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2016 after studying journalism and medical

sciences throughout undergraduate studies (also at the University of Iowa). He worked as a

student research assistant at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in the Department of

Psychiatry before pursuing a career in pharmacy (focusing primarily in bipolar disorder and heart

rate variability). Jon graduated from the PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VA

Health Care System in June 2017 before transitioning to a VA staff position with the Ambulatory

Care Specialist group for two years. His areas of interest include diabetes, virology, cardiology,

and primary care; and he is passionate about improving veterans’ care through building trust and

goal-setting.

Brian C. Lund, PharmD, MS has been a Core Investigator with ICVAHCS’ health services

research division, the Center for Comprehensive Access & Delivery Research & Evaluation

(CADRE), since 2009. He received a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1998 and a Master of Science in

Epidemiology in 2002 from the University of Iowa. His training also encompassed a clinical

residency in psychiatric pharmacy in 1999, a fellowship in clinical psychopharmacology in 2001,

and a post-doctoral scholar position in pharmacoepidemiology and health outcomes research in

2002. Dr. Lund’s research focuses on pharmacoepidemiology and drug safety, with an emphasis

on mental health and older adult populations. He currently serves on the Pharmacy Resident

Project Advisory Board (PAB), which oversees resident research projects, and is actively involved

as a team member in many of the individual residency projects, which includes providing

assistance with design, conduct, analysis, and reporting.

Shane Madsen, PharmD, BCPS is a clinical pharmacy specialist in Hospice & Palliative Care.

He graduated from the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy, in 2002 and then completed a

pharmacy practice residency at the Franciscan Health System in Tacoma, WA. Following his

residency, he worked as a clinical pharmacist in inpatient and outpatient mental health at the

Phoenix VAMC. He then moved closer to his family in Iowa and was inpatient clinical pharmacy

manager at United Hospital, part of Allina Health, in St. Paul, MN. When his family relocated to

Iowa City, he was briefly an inpatient clinical pharmacist at the Iowa City VAMC. From there, he

started clinical pharmacy services with the Rheumatology Clinic at the University of Iowa

Hospitals & Clinics. When a clinical pharmacy manager position was created for Ambulatory

Care, Shane moved into this role. He followed his passions for developing new services and

caring for veterans and came back to the ICVAHCS to start pharmacy services with the Hospice

& Palliative Care program. He has been actively engaged as a preceptor for students and

residents in all of his positions and been on the Residency Advisory Committees at United

Hospital and UIHC.

Shane has been actively involved in pharmacy organizations. Shane recently completed his term

as Trustee for Region 2 for the Iowa Pharmacy Association. He has been a member and Chair of

the IPA Health Systems Liaison Board. He completed a one year appointment as an inaugural

member of the executive committee for the new ASHP Section of Specialty Pharmacy

Practitioners. He has participated on ASHP Section Advisory Groups for Workload & Productivity,

Business Management, and Clinical Practice Advancement. Shane has represented Iowa and

Minnesota as a delegate to the ASHP House of Delegates. Shane served as Treasurer and

President of the Minnesota Society of Health-System Pharmacists – Central and was Chair of the

Public Policy Committee for the Minnesota Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Outside of

pharmacy, Shane is a member of the Board of Directors of Prelude Behavioral Services and

currently serves as the Vice President for the board.

Meaghan Meyer, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the

Iowa City VAHCS. Dr. Meyer received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin

Superior in 2000, then went on to conduct genetic research at the University of Minnesota Duluth

until 2003. She graduated with her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in

2007 and completed the PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VAHCS in

2008. She worked in clinical research focusing on physician/pharmacist collaboration at the

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and Iowa City VAHCS until 2010 when she returned to

the Iowa City VA Pharmacy as part of the Medication Reconciliation Core. She transitioned into

the Clinical Specialist group in 2015. Her clinical interests include Transgender care, Women’s

Health, Anticoagulation and Primary Care.

Billie Jo Myers, PharmD. is a 2003 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She

joined the Iowa City VA in 2008, working in the Outpatient Pharmacy. During her outpatient career,

she served on several committees including: Take back workgroup, Controlled Substance Crew,

and the Opioid Sentinel Group. She is the pharmacy representative for the Disruptive Behavior

Committee and is also an instructor for the Iowa City HCS MOVE program (weight loss program).

She joined the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist group in July, 2018. Her primary focus is in

anticoagulation and medication management. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Dr. Myers worked at

several Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Iowa City and Coralville area. She has been working with

pharmacy students throughout her career and enjoys being a preceptor for students and residents.

Macklin (Mack) O’Brien, PharmD, BCPS graduated from the University of Iowa College of

Pharmacy in 2012. After graduation he moved to the Pacific Northwest where he completed a

PGY1 residency at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. After

residency he practiced on the inpatient surgery floors at Oregon Health and Science University

(OHSU), in Portland. Mack’s surgery practice included care for patients on the bariatric,

emergency, general, neuro and trauma surgery floors. He was part of a pilot transitions of care

program for surgery patients discharging from the hospital. OHSU was the hub of bariatric

surgery in Oregon and Mack was integral to the optimization of pharmaceutical care for bariatric

surgery patients throughout their hospital stay and at time of discharge. While at OHSU Mack

was a clinical adjunct professor with Oregon State University and precepted pharmacy students

on rotation. Mack became a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2015. Mack moved

back to his Iowa roots in 2017 when he accepted a position working in primary care and

telemedicine at the Iowa City VA Healthcare Center. He provides disease state management

remotely for the Sterling, Illinois Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and several days

per week in Iowa City for the primary care Red Team veteran’s and providers. Mack is proud to

be reconnected with his alma mater as an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa College of

Pharmacy. He also enjoys mentoring pharmacy students through the College of Pharmacy’s 1885

Society mentorship program. Mack’s mission in pharmacy is veteran-centric care meshes patient

preferences and ideas with pharmaceutical care and safety.

Kelsey Pausche, PharmD, BCACP is originally from West Chicago, IL and has been with the

ICVA ambulatory care pharmacy specialist group since 2019, following completion of a PGY1

Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI,

earlier that year. She earned her PharmD in 2018 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

School of Pharmacy, but prior to that, completed her bachelor's degree in chemistry at the

University of Iowa in 2014. Not to worry, she does root for the Hawkeyes when the two schools

play each other. She kept herself occupied during the COVID quarantine by studying for and

passing the ambulatory care pharmacy board certification exam in October 2020. Kelsey has

been interested in ambulatory care ever since volunteering in the ICVA anticoagulation clinic

during her undergrad years, and is honored to be back now working with the pharmacists and

clinic that inspired her pharmacy journey!

Abby Tague, PharmD, CACP joined the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in July

2009. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2003 and competed a

Primary Care Specialty Residency at the William S. Middleton VA Hospital in Madison, WI. She

currently serves as the Iowa City VAMC Anticoagulation Clinic Co-Coordinator. Prior to joining the

Iowa City VAMC, she worked for the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics as the Clinical

Coordinator of the Anticoagulation Clinic.

Marshall Tague, PharmD, BCOP joined the Iowa City Veteran Affairs Medical Center in July

2009. He is a 2003 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Upon graduation he

completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in

Madison, Wisconsin from 2003 to 2004. He then went on to complete an Oncology Specialty

Residency at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida from 2004 to 2005. Prior to joining

the Iowa City VAMC he worked at the University of Wisconsin Hospital Clinics providing services

to inpatient Hematology, Bone Marrow Transplant, Medical Oncology, and Palliative Care

services. He is currently the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology at the Iowa City VAMC.

Traviss Tubbs, PharmD. is the Chief of Pharmacy Services for the Iowa City Veterans Affairs

Health Care System (ICVAHCS) and also hold the titles of Assistant Dean of Veterans Affairs and

Assistant Professor (Clinical) at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He graduated from

the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2001. After graduation Dr. Tubbs worked for Wal-

Mart Pharmacy in roles including Pharmacy Manager, Pharmacy District Manager and Corporate

Recruiter for Pharmacy and Optometry. Traviss then took a position as a Clinical Pharmacist in

the Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Department at the UIHC. He joined the Iowa City VA Health

Care System in October of 2009 as the Pharmacy Supervisor for Outpatient Services. Dr. Tubbs

was later promoted to Associate Chief of Operation Compliance and Supply Management and

subsequently to the Chief position. As Chief of Pharmacy, Traviss is ultimately responsible for all

pharmacy related operations, contracting, budgeting, compliance, outcomes, inventory

management and clinical practice. Dr. Tubbs is also involved in policy management and

development for the ICVAHCS. He serves on the Residency Advisory Board, Pharmacy and

Therapeutics Committee, Clinical Executive Board, Quality Safety Value Committee, Space

Committee, Opioid Review Board, Pain Committee, Affiliation Partnership Council and Peer

Review Committee for the ICVAHCS. At the VISN level, Dr. Tubbs serves on the VISN 23

Pharmacy Advisory Board, VISN 23 Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, and the VISN 23

Pain Committee. At the national level, Traviss has previously worked with the Medication

Reconciliation Documentation Workgroup, the Pharmacy Recruitment and Retention Advisory

Board and a workgroup tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the national

directive on controlled substance inspections. In his work with the College of Pharmacy, Dr.

Tubbs serves on the Dean’s Executive Committee, lectures in the Leadership and Professional

Development Electives and mentors pharmacy students through the College of Pharmacy’s 1885

Society mentorship program.

Nancee Waterbury, PharmD, BCACP has been a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City

VA since 2001. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2000 and

completed the specialized practice residency in Ambulatory Care at the Iowa City VA in June

2001. Dr. Waterbury is currently the PGY 1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Director. Her

primary areas of clinic involvement include diabetes and virology. She is an active member of the

Iowa Pharmacy Association participating in the Leadership Pharmacy Conference, receiving

Young Pharmacist of the Year award, completing a two-year term on the Board of Trustees in

2012 and serving on a variety of committees. Dr. Waterbury is an adjunct assistant professor for

the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She lectures several times a year and helps precept

students.

Luke Watson, PharmD, BCPP joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in

Psychiatry in 2016. Dr. Watson received his B.S. in Chemistry from the Truman State University

in 2010. Dr. Watson received his PharmD. degree from the University of Iowa in 2014. He

completed his PGY-1 residency training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He

then completed his PGY-2 residency training in psychiatric pharmacy residency at the ICVAHCS

and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Watson’s clinical interests include

psychiatric and neurological pharmacy.

Marcia Chace Zeithamel, BS, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy

Specialist at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. She received her Bachelor of Science in

1995 and Doctor of Pharmacy in 2005 from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy. She is

a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist since 2010 and a Board Certified Geriatric

Pharmacist since 2017. Dr. Zeithamel has practiced in the ambulatory care setting at the Iowa

City VA HCS since 2003 and joined the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist group in 2017. She is an

Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and enjoys precepting

pharmacy students and residents. Her primary areas of interest and clinic involvement include

Primary Care, Geriatric Pharmacy, Medication Management and Anticoagulation. She is a

member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the American Society of Health-

System Pharmacists.

Christine L. Zeman, PharmD. is an Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Specialist

Operations. Christine earned her doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in

2000 and joined the ICVAHCS in 2002 as an outpatient staff pharmacist. During her career with

the VA, Dr. Zeman has served as Outpatient Pharmacy Program Manager in 2007-2008 prior to

transitioning to a PACT pharmacy clinical role in 2009. As a PACT pharmacist, Dr. Zeman

provided clinical pharmacy support and medication therapy management services to the

Coralville Primary Care Clinic. In September 2019, she transitioned her role to Associate Chief

of Pharmacy, Specialist Operations. She is an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa

College of Pharmacy, precepting both pharmacy students and residents. She graduated from the

VA’s LEAD program in 2006 and attended the Iowa Pharmacy Association’s Leadership

Pharmacy Conference in 2012. Prior to her career with VA, Dr. Zeman managed Drug Town in

Columbus Junction, IA, and provided pharmacy consultative services for the local nursing

facility. Her primary area of interest is ambulatory/primary care.