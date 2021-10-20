Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) in Iowa City, Iowa is a comprehensive tertiary health care center, teaching hospital, and research facility. It has a strong and effective affiliation with the University of Iowa College of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy. The Medical Center operates 83 beds, including 37 medicine, 21 surgery, 10 intensive care, and 15 psychiatry beds. The Medical Center operates community based outpatient clinics in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Decorah, Dubuque, Ottumwa and Waterloo, Iowa; and Galesburg, Quincy and Sterling, Illinois.
The ICVAHCS PGY 1-Pharmacy residency program prepares graduates to assume general clinical pharmacist positions in the inpatient and ambulatory care setting, to serve as adjunct faculty for a college of pharmacy, to pursue board certification and to be eligible for PGY-2 residency training. The ICVAHCS is a teaching hospital providing the unique opportunity for our residents to engage in direct patient care, practice management and medication related education. We provide residents experience in anticoagulation clinic, drug information/formulary management, primary care (PACT), internal medicine, and pharmacy management. Residents will also have the opportunity to gain experience in endocrine, ICU, oncology, pain, palliative care, transplant, and virology. Besides clinical activities, each PGY-1 resident will participate in patient and staff education, present formal lectures and case discussions, and precept University of Iowa pharmacy clerkship students. In addition, residents will conduct a research project, present results, and produce a manuscript suitable for publication.
The ICVAHCS PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program provides specialized training in psychiatric and neurologic pharmacy. Residents gain valuable experiences in acute care and ambulatory care psychiatric settings to prepare the resident to become a skillful, competent clinician in psychiatric pharmacy practice. The required learning experiences include acute care psychiatry, ambulatory care psychiatry, internal medicine-psychiatry at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC), geriatric psychiatry at UIHC, and pharmacy administration. Residents will also have the opportunity to gain experience in substance use, neurology, pain, palliative care, and child psychiatry. The PGY-2 resident also participates in activities including: medication use evaluation, teaching of medical and pharmacy students/residents, journal clubs, precepting pharmacy students, development of new clinical services, and community outreach. Residents are required to conduct a research project, presenting results and summarizing in a manuscript suitable for publication.
Our residency programs will not be attending the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting in 2021. Both programs will participate in the VA virtual pharmacy residency showcase on December 8 from 1-3pm CST.
Click here to join the residency showcase on December 8, 2021.
Please don’t hesitate to contact the PGY-1/PGY-2 RPD for more details on recruitment events. Individual virtual appointments may also be arranged to provide information to applicants.
Iowa City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) will offer four, ASHP-accredited, Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) pharmacy residency positions for 2022-2023. The residency program is coordinated by Nancee Waterbury, PharmD, BCACP.
Purpose Statement: The ICVAHCS PGY 1-Pharmacy residency program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY-2) pharmacy residency training. The ICVAHCS is a teaching hospital providing the unique opportunity for our residents to engage in direct patient care, practice management and medication related education.
Program Description: Residents will gain valuable clinical experience in the ambulatory care and inpatient setting. Besides clinical activities, residents are appointed adjunct faculty status at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and will participate in precepting/teaching pharmacy students. Residents will also participate in patient and staff education, present formal lectures, case discussions and journal clubs, and respond to drug information questions. Residents are required to conduct a research project, present the results, and summarize in a manuscript suitable for publication.
Required Experiences: Administration, anticoagulation clinic, college of pharmacy teaching program (PEPPR), formulary management service, internal medicine, medication safety, primary care clinics (PACT), project development and staffing.
Elective Clinical Experiences: Residents will select 3 elective experiences. A variety of opportunities exist including: antimicrobial stewardship (ID), diabetes/endocrinology, ICU, oncology, pain, palliative care, psychiatry (inpatient and outpatient), transplant, virology and others.
Appointment Period: Twelve months, starting June 20, 2022
Salary: $41,742 per annum.
Benefits: Federal Employee health benefits and group life insurance. Up to 13 vacation and 13 sick days, all federal government holidays, continuing education opportunities and partial travel funds.
Administrative Leave: Residents are eligible for travel leave to attend conventions and professional meetings including.
Anticoagulation Clinic/ Direct Oral Anticoagulants Service
Anticoagulation Clinic (AC) and direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) service are required
learning experiences for the PGY1 pharmacy resident. The experiences involve the
provision of direct patient care and telephone management of patients on anticoagulation.
Residents will work in this clinic 1 day per week during their ambulatory care block.
Knowledge of warfarin, low molecular weight heparins, DOACs, antiplatelet agents, and
vitamin K administration are important in this setting.
Administration
This 5 week learning experience is designed to give each resident the opportunity to work
with members of the pharmacy management team. Residents will spend time with
Inpatient and Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisors, Associate Chiefs of Pharmacy, and Chief
of Pharmacy service. The resident will attend meetings, co-precept 1 APPE student
during their hospital pharmacy rotation and be assigned projects from members of the
pharmacy management team throughout this learning experience.
Education Program for Residents
The Pharmacy Education Program for Residents (PEPPR) Teaching and Learning
Curriculum prepares participants to confidently and effectively identify the needs of
learners as well as design, implement, and evaluate relevant educational activities with
thoughtful instructional design. During the fall and spring semester residents will have
the opportunity to participate in a variety of PEPPR activities including workshop
sessions, large group and small group student teaching sessions, assisting in lab, and in
the experiential setting. In addition, residents will be given a schedule for completion of a
drug class review, journal club discussion, and a one hour continuing education program.
Internal Medicine
Internal Medicine (IM) is a required, five week learning experience designed to increase
the resident’s skills in the treatment of complex patients in an acute care setting. The
resident will gain experience in providing and monitoring pharmaceutical care for a
variety of acute and chronic diseases. Throughout the rotation, residents will have
opportunities to provide and improve patient assessment skills, communication with
healthcare professionals, and overall pharmacotherapy knowledge. Problem solving,
multitasking, drug information, writing, and presentation skills will also be enhanced
during the rotation.
Medication Management
Medication Management Service is a required learning experience for the PGY 1
pharmacy resident. Residents will review prior authorization drug requests (PADRs)
using VA criteria for use and resolve pharmacotherapy e-consults. The resident is
scheduled in Medication Management Service 1 day a week during their ambulatory care
block. Knowledge of VA formulary, VA drug policies and procedures, and therapeutic
guidelines are important in this setting.
Medication Safety
Medication safety is a required longitudinal learning experience for the PGY 1 pharmacy
resident. Each resident will be assigned medication use evaluation trackers (MUET)
throughout the year and are expected to complete assigned responsibilities in an
appropriate time frame. Residents will attend meetings to expand their knowledge of VA
MUET initiatives, FDA alerts, medication shortages and patient safety tools.
Orientation and Pharmacy Training
The orientation and training learning experience is scheduled at the beginning of the
residency year. During new employee orientation residents are introduced to the VA
mission and educated about general administrative rules. During residency orientation,
they receive information about residency requirements/expectations and individual
learning experiences. Pharmacy training will occur in the ambulatory care, inpatient and
outpatient setting. Residents will be introduced to the workflow, policies and procedures
of anticoagulation clinic which will assist them on other rotations. Each resident will
learn about VA formulary and criteria for use. They will work with preceptors to review
and resolve non-formulary requests. During orientation residents will acquire the
knowledge and ability to perform necessary dispensing and verification functions to
provide complete pharmaceutical care to our veterans. Orientation for administration,
project, and clinical learning experiences will occur prior to each rotations' start date.
Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
PACT uses a team-based approach to provide primary care services to veterans. Clinical
Pharmacy Specialists (CPS) working in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System have a
scope of practice. This scope allows CPS to manage a variety of disease states including
diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Pharmacists also play an active role in
smoking cessation. Residents are required to select one PACT site for an 8-10 week
learning experience. Time spent in clinic averages 2-3 days per week.
Project Development
Each resident will work with the Project Advisory Board (PAB) and project preceptor to
identify, design and execute an investigational project. Findings from this project will be
presented to pharmacy management and a pharmacy conference in the spring.
Conclusions from this project will be summarized in a manuscript suitable for
publication.
The Medication Use Evaluation (MUE) is a separate project to identify changes needed
to improve patient care/medication use in the Iowa City VA Health Care System. Each
resident will work with Dr. Egge and another preceptor (content expert) to complete the
MUE.
Staffing
This experience will provide residents the opportunity to interact with inpatient teams and
staff to improve patient care. Starting in September, residents will 1) rotate through
inpatient pharmacy (7:00-3:30) and medication reconciliation (8:00-4:30) on the
weekends and 2) will work 3 hours one evening per week in the inpatient pharmacy
directly following their scheduled tour of duty. Each resident will staff ~300 hours on
evenings and weekends throughout the residency year. Residents are allowed to switch
weekends/evenings if necessary to accommodate personal needs, but every attempt will
be made to keep the number of evenings and weekends equal between residents.
Common Electives with Tour and Frequency
Antimicrobial Stewardship (7:00-3:30 daily; 5 weeks)
Diabetes (8:00-4:30; Fridays; 8-10 weeks)
ICU/Transplant (7:00-3:30 daily; 5 weeks)
Inpatient psychiatry (7:30-4:00 daily; 5 weeks)
Oncology (8:00-4:30 daily; 5 weeks)
Outpatient psychiatry (8:00-4:30 daily; 5 weeks or longer)
Pain (8:00-4:30; 2 half days; 8-10 weeks)
Palliative Care (8:00-4:30 daily; 5 weeks)
Virology (8:00-4:30; Tuesday afternoons; 8-10 weeks)
If scheduling allows, residents are allowed to repeat required/elective learning
experiences for additional training.
Please submit all materials required in PhORCAS. Applications submitted outside the PhORCAS system will not be accepted. We encourage applicants to customize their cover letter to our program. Applicants should expand on why they are interested in our program, career goals and what makes them a strong candidate.
The applicant should have three individuals complete the standardized reference template in PhORCAS. We recommend each applicant select individuals who can comment on their clinical knowledge and/or work in a pharmacy setting.
Requirements for Applicants:
According to ASHP applicants to all pharmacy residencies must be a graduate or candidate for graduation of an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) accredited degree program (or one in process of purshing accreditation) or have a Foreign Pharmacy Graduation Equivalency Committee (FPGEC) certificate from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). At a minimum, the program must be a five-year pharmacy degree program.
The Department of Veterans Affairs adheres to all federal Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees all clinical health professions training programs. To participate in training at a VA you will receive a Federal Appointment. However, to be appointed you must be eligible. Please review this checklist to confirm eligibility: https://www.va.gov/OAA/TQCVL/TQCVL_HPTInstructions_V1.pdf
Applicants to the Iowa City VA PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program will have maintained a pharmacy GPA >3.0 or pass/fail equivalent. Qualified candidates will need to be licensed pharmacists (by August 1). Iowa licensure is not required. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen by the application deadline.
This residency site agrees no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking related information from any applicant.
Application Deadline: January 4
Personal interviews with a 15-20 minute presentation are required. Virtual interviews will be conducted this year using Microsoft Teams. All applicants will be notified of their interview status no later than February 14.
For further information, address all correspondence to:
Nancee Waterbury, PharmD, BCACP
Residency Program Coordinator
Pharmacy Service (119)
VA Medical Center
Iowa City, IA 52246-2208
♦♦♦
319-338-0581, ext. 63-5115
nancee.waterbury@va.gov
FAX: 319-887-4951
|Day
|Date
|Resident
|Resident
|Resident
|Resident
|Day
|Mon
|Date
|10/4
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|DM class (AM); Office (PM)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Tues
|Date
|10/5
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Wed
|Date
|10/6
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|AC (all day)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Thurs
|Date
|10/7
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Fri
|Date
|10/8
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Endocrine (AM); Office(PM)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Sat/Sun
|Date
|19/9-10
|Resident
|Resident
|Inpatient Weekend
|Resident
|Med Rec Weekend
|Resident
|Day
|Mon
|Date
|10/11
|Resident
|Columbus Day
|Resident
|Columbus Day
|Resident
|Columbus Day
|Resident
|Columbus Day
|Day
|Tues
|Date
|10/12
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT CE Program Practice Session 12-1
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Wed
|Date
|10/13
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|MM (all day)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Thurs
|Date
|10/14
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Fri
|Date
|10/15
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Endocrine (AM); Office(PM)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Sat/Sun
|Date
|10/16-17
|Resident
|Med Rec Weekend
|Resident
|Resident
|Resident
|Inpatient Weekend
|Day
|Mon
|Date
|10/18
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health P&T 12-1
|Resident
|ICU P&T 12-1
|Resident
|DM class (AM); Office (PM) P&T 12-1
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship P&T 12-1
|Day
|Tues
|Date
|10/19
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health MUET 12-1
|Resident
|ICU MUET 12-1
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT MUET 12-1
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship MUET 12-1
|Day
|Wed
|Date
|10/20
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|AC (all day)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Thurs
|Date
|10/21
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Fri
|Date
|10/22
|Resident
|COP Lecture (AM); Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Endocrine (AM); Office(PM)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Sat/Sun
|Date
|10/23-24
|Resident
|Resident
|Med Rec Weekend
|Resident
|Inpatient Weekend
|Resident
|Day
|Mon
|Date
|10/25
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|DM class (AM); Office (PM)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Tues
|Date
|10/26
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Wed
|Date
|10/27
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health PAB Meeting 2-3:30
|Resident
|ICU PAB Meeting 2-3:30
|Resident
|MM (all day) PAB Meeting 2-3:30
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship PAB Meeting 2-3:30
|Day
|Thurs
|Date
|10/28
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Coralville Clinic PACT
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Fri
|Date
|10/29
|Resident
|Acute Mental Health
|Resident
|ICU
|Resident
|Endocrine (AM); Office(PM)
|Resident
|ID/Antimicrobial Stewardship
|Day
|Sat/Sun
|Date
|10/30-31
|Resident
|Inpatient Weekend
|Resident
|Resident
|Resident
|Med Rec Weekend
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (IC VA HCS) offers a Postgraduate Year
Two (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program to provide specialized training in
psychiatric and neurologic pharmacy. The residency program is coordinated by Lucas Watson,
Pharm.D., BCPP – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist.
Purpose Statement: To provide a challenging and comprehensive program designed to
prepare the resident to become a skillful, competent clinician in psychiatric pharmacy practice,
to help develop their skills in psychiatric pharmacy clinical outcomes research, and to foster
their growth as an educator of psychiatric pharmacotherapy.
Program Description: Residents will gain valuable experience in a variety of clinical settings.
- Required Learning Experiences:
- Acute Care Adult Psychiatry I
- Ambulatory Care Adult Psychiatry (I, II, and Longitudinal)
- Acute Care Medicine-Psychiatry (rotation at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics)
- Acute Care Geriatric Psychiatry (rotation at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics)
- Administration
- Communication, Education, and Professional Development (Longitudinal)
- Residency Project Management (Longitudinal)
- Medication Use Evaluation (Longitudinal)
- Elective/Selected Learning Experiences:
- Acute Care Adult Psychiatry II
- Ambulatory Substance Abuse
- Ambulatory Mental Health Intensive Case Management
- Acute Care Consult-Liaison Psychiatry
- Acute Care/Ambulatory Care Neurology
- Acute Care/Ambulatory Care Palliative Care
- Ambulatory Care Pain Management
- Acute Care Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (as available; rotation at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics)
Appointment Period: Twelve months from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 (flexible)
Salary: $45,111 per annum
Benefits: Federal Employee health benefits and group life insurance; up to 13 vacation days
and 13 sick days; all federal government holidays; continuing education opportunities; and travel
funds to attend ASHP-MCM and/or the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists
(CPNP) Annual Meeting as available
Administrative Leave: Residents are eligible for administrative leave to attend conventions and
professional meetings including (but not limited to) the Iowa Pharmacy Association Fall
Residents Conference, ASHP-MCM, and College of Psychiatric & Neurological Pharmacists
Annual Meeting
Requirements of Applicants:
- Graduate of an ACPE-accredited College of Pharmacy
- Pharmacy licensure by start date
- Iowa licensure required by October 1st
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Residency
- U.S. Citizenship (by application date)
Application Materials (submitted in PhorCAS):
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three references
- College Transcripts
Application Deadline: Friday, December 31st, 2021.
Interviews: Personal interviews with a 20-25 minute presentation are required.
Appointment of applicants: Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of a
physical exam, including negative drug test. Applicants must meet requirements for federal
employment.
For further information, address all correspondence to:
Lucas Watson, Pharm.D., BCPP
PGY2 Residency Program Director
Pharmacy Service (119)
VA Medical Center
Iowa City, IA 52246-2208
♦♦♦
319-338-0581, ext. 635448 or pager 362
lucas.watson@va.gov
Derek Adams, PharmD, MSS is a 2002 graduate of the University of Iowa College of
Pharmacy. He joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in 2014 as the Inpatient Pharmacy
Supervisor. From 2016 to 2021 he served as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy – Operations. In
this capacity he was responsible for overseeing day to day operations in the inpatient and
outpatient pharmacies, providing oversight and direction for pharmacy informatics,
pharmacoeconomics, and the antimicrobial stewardship program, and contributing to planning
efforts in the pharmacy department. He currently serves as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy –
Outpatient Operations. He is a member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee and cochairs
the Medication Safety Subcommittee. Prior to joining the Iowa City VA Health Care
System, he was a clinical pharmacist in ambulatory care, long term care, outpatient, and inpatient
at Great River Health Systems for 7 years, then a supervisor in inpatient pharmacy at Great River
Medical Center for 5 years.
Abby Beane, PharmD, BCACP, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2017 as a Clinical Pharmacy
Specialist in Ambulatory Care. Abby’s main areas of interest are anticoagulation and medication
management. She received her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in
2007 and went on to complete a PGY-1 Residency in Community Practice from the University of
Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2008. Dr. Beane received her Board Certification in Ambulatory
Care in the Fall of 2016. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Abby was a pharmacist at Hy-Vee starting
as a Clinical Pharmacist after residency and then transitioning to Pharmacy Manager. Abby
participated in the IPA Leadership Conference in 2018. Throughout her practice she has been a
preceptor for pharmacy students and enjoys working with students and residents.
Brooke Burkhalter, PharmD, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2017 as a Clinical Pharmacist in the
Outpatient Pharmacy. In April 2018, she transferred to a clinical specialist position in Ambulatory
Care; focusing on anticoagulation and medication management. She received her PharmD. from
the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2005. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Brooke was a
pharmacist at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Washington, Iowa (2005-2008) and Iowa City Hy-Vee Market
(2008-2017). During her time with Hy-Vee she focused her care in medication therapy
management programs, such as Outcomes, Mirixa, and EQUIPP. She also played an active role
in immunization administration and biometric screenings. During her time at Hy-Vee she served
as a preceptor for pharmacy students and interns.
Matthew Cantrell, PharmD, BCPS is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacy
Practice and Science at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and a Clinical Pharmacy
Specialist at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. He graduated from Mount Mercy College in
2000 and received his Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Iowa in 2005. He completed
a Primary Care Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VA in 2006. His primary clinical
responsibilities include anticoagulation, medication management and primary care. Dr. Cantrell is
active in many state and national organizations and is a former Chair of the American College of
Clinical Pharmacy Geriatric Practice and Research Network (PRN). He has collaborated with
students, residents, and professional colleagues on original research, chapters, and review
articles. He has been board certified in Pharmacotherapy since 2008. Dr. Cantrell has received
awards related to teaching and is a former recipient of the Distinguished Young Pharmacist
Award sponsored by the Iowa Pharmacy Association and Pharmacists’ Mutual Insurance
Company.
Andrea Chase, PharmD, is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care Team
(PACT) for the Galesburg VA clinic. She earned a B.S. in Neuroscience and Behavior from
Columbia University in 2008, as well as a B.A. in Midrash from the Jewish Theological Seminary
of America. Before deciding to pursue a career in pharmacy she served as an Ordnance Officer
in the US Army for 4 years. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin College of
Pharmacy in 2017 she completed a PGY1 residency at the Iowa City VA. In 2018 she accepted a
Clinical Pharmacist position in outpatient pharmacy and transferred to the role of PACT
Pharmacist in the spring of 2019. Andrea is a preceptor for residents and students rotating
through PACT pharmacy and also serves on the Residency Advisory Board. She is passionate
about ambulatory care and feels privileged to have a career serving other veterans.
Yvonne De Sloover Koch, PharmD, BCACP is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy
Specialist at the Iowa City VA Medical Center and Adjunct Professor (Clinical) at the University of
Iowa College of Pharmacy. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in
2000 and then completed a Primary Care Specialty Residency in the Department of Family
Medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. De Sloover Koch is currently the
coordinator for the Medication Management Clinic and her primary area of practice is in Pain
Management. She was the 2016 recipient of the Excellence in Interprofessional Education &
Practice Award from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Graduate Medical Education
Office.
Jason A. Egge, PharmD, MS, BCPS joined the Iowa City VA in January 2006 as a clinical
pharmacy specialist. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2002 then completed a specialty
practice residency in ambulatory care at the Iowa City VA the following year. He practiced as a
clinical specialist in internal medicine/nephrology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota from
2003 to 2006 before rejoining the VA as a clinical pharmacy specialist. Dr. Egge completed an
MS in epidemiology through the University of Iowa College of Public Health the Spring of 2009.
He is currently the coordinator for pharmacoeconomics and education. His interests include
pharmacoeconomics, formulary management, medication use evaluation and database
management.
Thomas Fisher, PharmD, BCACP graduated from the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy
in 2009. He began his pharmacy career working with Walgreens as a community pharmacist and
pharmacy manager in Denver Colorado. After 5 years in the community sector, Thomas went on
to complete a PGY-1 Ambulatory Care residency at the Phoenix VA HCS. After finishing his
residency, Thomas moved back home to Iowa and began his career with the Iowa City VA HCS
as an outpatient pharmacist. Shortly after receiving his board certification in ambulatory care,
Thomas also decided to join the Iowa Army National Guard. Following this initial military training,
he transitioned into a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position (Feb/2017) as one of the
anticoagulation clinic coordinators. Thomas then deployed to Kuwait with the Iowa Guard from
2017 to 2018 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Following his deployment, Thomas has
resumed his role as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist as serving as one of the Anticoagulation Clinic
coordinators. His areas of interests include anticoagulation, combat medicine, cardiology, and
mental health pharmacy. He loves working with and alongside our Veteran population.
Kaitlin Hanken, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in
mental health in April 2018. Dr. Hanken graduated from Drake University with her PharmD in 2014.
Upon graduation, she completed her PGY-1 residency at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in
Illinois, where she then completed her PGY-2 residency specializing in mental health. Prior to
joining the Iowa City VAMC, she served as the only mental health CPS at the Hines VA. Her clinical
interests include substance abuse and psychotic disorders.
Danielle Harris, PharmD, BCACP, graduated from the University of Iowa in 2010 with her B.S.
in Microbiology, then continued on to receive her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of
Pharmacy in 2014. Afterwards she completed a PGY1 Community Pharmacy Practice
Residency with UNC/Walgreens in Chapel Hill, NC and later accepted a position as the
UNC/Walgreens Residency Site Coordinator in Asheville, NC (2015-2017). While there she was
the recipient of the programs UNC Outstanding Residency Preceptor Award (2015-2016). Dr.
Harris then joined the ICVAHCS as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in
2017. She received her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in the Fall of 2018. Dr. Harris’s
interests include precepting, patient care, anticoagulation and medication management. She also
continues to be involved with the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic and Kappa Psi - Iowa Graduate
Chapter.
Brett Heintz, PharmD, BCPS-ID received his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of
California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Pharmacy and completed his residencies in
pharmacy practice and infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis Medical center.
After post-graduate training he served as an infectious disease clinical pharmacy specialist and
Assistant Clinical Professor from 2007-2012 jointly with UCSF School of Pharmacy. He also is a
board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist with added qualification in infectious diseases. Dr.
Heintz, a Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System
in September 2012 serving as the director of the antimicrobial stewardship program. He holds an
academic position as Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
and precepts pharmacy students, delivers didactic lectures and coordinates a pharmacotherapy
course. Dr. Heintz’s primary research and clinical interests include antimicrobial dosing in special
populations; determination of predictors of antimicrobial resistance, toxicity and treatment failure
of antimicrobial therapy; and management of outpatient delivery of antimicrobial therapy. Dr.
Heintz has authored several articles and book chapters related to antimicrobial therapy and
presented numerous presentations and posters at local, state and national level meetings. He is
also the recipient of several teaching awards.
Shannon J. Heintz, PharmD, BCPS received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of
Iowa College of Pharmacy. She completed a pharmacy practice residency at the University of
California, San Diego Medical Center, a critical care specialty residency at the University of
California, Davis Health System, and a pharmacoepidemiology research fellowship at California
Department of Public Health and Touro University College of Pharmacy. Dr. Heintz, a Pharmacy
Specialist in Critical Care and Transplant, joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in
September 2012. She also serves as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of
Iowa College of Pharmacy. Prior to joining the Iowa City VA and the University of Iowa she
served as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at the University of California, Davis Medical Center
and Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco College of
Pharmacy.
Amy Hetrick, PharmD (Pronouns: She, her and hers) is a 2001 graduate of the University of
Iowa College of Pharmacy. She has been an Associate Chief of Pharmacy at the Iowa City VA
Health Care System since January of 2014. She has served in the roles of both the Associate
Chief of Specialist – Operations and Inpatient/Outpatient Operations. Most currently, she is
serving as the Associate Chief of Inpatient Operations. She was the Inpatient Pharmacy
Supervisor from 2012-2014 and has also practiced as a Clinical Inpatient Pharmacist at the Iowa
City VA. Her current responsibilities include the coordination of clinical and operational activities
of inpatient pharmacists. Amy serves on several committees such as Visn and local P&T,
Medication Safety Subcommittee, Drug Shortage, Equipment, Nutrition, Hospital Flow and task
forces as assigned. Amy is a trainer for the facility in High Reliability Organization safety
education. In addition, she is a preceptor and Adjunct Faculty for the University of Iowa and
supervises APPE Ambulatory Care rotation students. Prior to joining the Iowa City VAHCS, she
worked at both Walgreens and Hy-Vee.
Shella Johnson, PharmD, BCGP came to the Iowa City VA Health Care System as a Clinical
Pharmacy Specialist in 2003. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in
2002 and completed the Primary Care Pharmacy Residency within the University of Iowa
Department of Family Medicine in 2003. She joined the VA Geriatric Scholar Program and
earned her BCGP in 2013. The former has afforded her opportunities to participate in clinical
practice at VA medical centers across the country in areas such as alternative medicine,
functional assessment, and palliative care. Dr. Johnson is currently the pharmacy provider for the
Iowa City VA Home-Based Primary Care Team. She performs comprehensive medication
assessments in the veterans homes, offers disease state management, and provides specific
education as needed. Specific areas of interest include deprescribing, shared decision making,
and end-of-life care.
Julie Karlan, R.Ph. joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in August 2020 as the
Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor. Prior to her position here, she was the Manager of Pharmacy
at UnityPoint Health System St. Luke’s Hospital for 30 plus years. Julie participates on the Falls
Committee, Medication Safety Committee, Patient Experience Council, and Equipment
Committee. Julie serves on the Kirkwood Technician Advisory Committee and has been an
officer of the Linn County Pharmacist Association. Julie enjoys working with students and the
University of Iowa College of Pharmacy engaging the next generation of Pharmacy Professionals.
Project management is an area of enjoyment with planning/implementing a mail order pharmacy
and designing/opening a state of the art pharmacy. She looks forward to serving the veterans
and the Iowa City VA Health System.
Chelsea Khaw, PharmD, BCPP joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in
Psychiatry in July 2019. Dr. Khaw graduated from the University of Iowa with her MPH in 2016 and
PharmD in 2017. She completed her PGY-1 residency training at the ICVAHCS, then her PGY-2
residency training in psychiatric pharmacy at the ICVAHCS and University of Iowa Hospitals and
Clinics. Her clinical interests include PTSD and substance abuse.
Sean Kubik, PharmD, BCACP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care
Team (PACT) for the Coralville VA Clinic. Sean graduated from the University of Iowa College of
Pharmacy in 2013. He then went on to complete a PGY-1 Residency focused in ambulatory care
at the Lincoln, Nebraska VA. After residency, he accepted a position at the Lincoln VA as a
(PACT) pharmacist for two years. Sean transferred to the Iowa City VA in July of 2016. His areas
of interest are diabetes, hypertension, and medication management.
Jon Linder, PharmD, BCACP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care
Team (PACT) and Home-Based Primary Care team for the Ottumwa VA Clinic. Jon graduated
from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2016 after studying journalism and medical
sciences throughout undergraduate studies (also at the University of Iowa). He worked as a
student research assistant at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in the Department of
Psychiatry before pursuing a career in pharmacy (focusing primarily in bipolar disorder and heart
rate variability). Jon graduated from the PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VA
Health Care System in June 2017 before transitioning to a VA staff position with the Ambulatory
Care Specialist group for two years. His areas of interest include diabetes, virology, cardiology,
and primary care; and he is passionate about improving veterans’ care through building trust and
goal-setting.
Brian C. Lund, PharmD, MS has been a Core Investigator with ICVAHCS’ health services
research division, the Center for Comprehensive Access & Delivery Research & Evaluation
(CADRE), since 2009. He received a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1998 and a Master of Science in
Epidemiology in 2002 from the University of Iowa. His training also encompassed a clinical
residency in psychiatric pharmacy in 1999, a fellowship in clinical psychopharmacology in 2001,
and a post-doctoral scholar position in pharmacoepidemiology and health outcomes research in
2002. Dr. Lund’s research focuses on pharmacoepidemiology and drug safety, with an emphasis
on mental health and older adult populations. He currently serves on the Pharmacy Resident
Project Advisory Board (PAB), which oversees resident research projects, and is actively involved
as a team member in many of the individual residency projects, which includes providing
assistance with design, conduct, analysis, and reporting.
Shane Madsen, PharmD, BCPS is a clinical pharmacy specialist in Hospice & Palliative Care.
He graduated from the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy, in 2002 and then completed a
pharmacy practice residency at the Franciscan Health System in Tacoma, WA. Following his
residency, he worked as a clinical pharmacist in inpatient and outpatient mental health at the
Phoenix VAMC. He then moved closer to his family in Iowa and was inpatient clinical pharmacy
manager at United Hospital, part of Allina Health, in St. Paul, MN. When his family relocated to
Iowa City, he was briefly an inpatient clinical pharmacist at the Iowa City VAMC. From there, he
started clinical pharmacy services with the Rheumatology Clinic at the University of Iowa
Hospitals & Clinics. When a clinical pharmacy manager position was created for Ambulatory
Care, Shane moved into this role. He followed his passions for developing new services and
caring for veterans and came back to the ICVAHCS to start pharmacy services with the Hospice
& Palliative Care program. He has been actively engaged as a preceptor for students and
residents in all of his positions and been on the Residency Advisory Committees at United
Hospital and UIHC.
Shane has been actively involved in pharmacy organizations. Shane recently completed his term
as Trustee for Region 2 for the Iowa Pharmacy Association. He has been a member and Chair of
the IPA Health Systems Liaison Board. He completed a one year appointment as an inaugural
member of the executive committee for the new ASHP Section of Specialty Pharmacy
Practitioners. He has participated on ASHP Section Advisory Groups for Workload & Productivity,
Business Management, and Clinical Practice Advancement. Shane has represented Iowa and
Minnesota as a delegate to the ASHP House of Delegates. Shane served as Treasurer and
President of the Minnesota Society of Health-System Pharmacists – Central and was Chair of the
Public Policy Committee for the Minnesota Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Outside of
pharmacy, Shane is a member of the Board of Directors of Prelude Behavioral Services and
currently serves as the Vice President for the board.
Meaghan Meyer, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care at the
Iowa City VAHCS. Dr. Meyer received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin
Superior in 2000, then went on to conduct genetic research at the University of Minnesota Duluth
until 2003. She graduated with her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in
2007 and completed the PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VAHCS in
2008. She worked in clinical research focusing on physician/pharmacist collaboration at the
University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and Iowa City VAHCS until 2010 when she returned to
the Iowa City VA Pharmacy as part of the Medication Reconciliation Core. She transitioned into
the Clinical Specialist group in 2015. Her clinical interests include Transgender care, Women’s
Health, Anticoagulation and Primary Care.
Billie Jo Myers, PharmD. is a 2003 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She
joined the Iowa City VA in 2008, working in the Outpatient Pharmacy. During her outpatient career,
she served on several committees including: Take back workgroup, Controlled Substance Crew,
and the Opioid Sentinel Group. She is the pharmacy representative for the Disruptive Behavior
Committee and is also an instructor for the Iowa City HCS MOVE program (weight loss program).
She joined the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist group in July, 2018. Her primary focus is in
anticoagulation and medication management. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Dr. Myers worked at
several Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Iowa City and Coralville area. She has been working with
pharmacy students throughout her career and enjoys being a preceptor for students and residents.
Macklin (Mack) O’Brien, PharmD, BCPS graduated from the University of Iowa College of
Pharmacy in 2012. After graduation he moved to the Pacific Northwest where he completed a
PGY1 residency at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. After
residency he practiced on the inpatient surgery floors at Oregon Health and Science University
(OHSU), in Portland. Mack’s surgery practice included care for patients on the bariatric,
emergency, general, neuro and trauma surgery floors. He was part of a pilot transitions of care
program for surgery patients discharging from the hospital. OHSU was the hub of bariatric
surgery in Oregon and Mack was integral to the optimization of pharmaceutical care for bariatric
surgery patients throughout their hospital stay and at time of discharge. While at OHSU Mack
was a clinical adjunct professor with Oregon State University and precepted pharmacy students
on rotation. Mack became a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2015. Mack moved
back to his Iowa roots in 2017 when he accepted a position working in primary care and
telemedicine at the Iowa City VA Healthcare Center. He provides disease state management
remotely for the Sterling, Illinois Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and several days
per week in Iowa City for the primary care Red Team veteran’s and providers. Mack is proud to
be reconnected with his alma mater as an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa College of
Pharmacy. He also enjoys mentoring pharmacy students through the College of Pharmacy’s 1885
Society mentorship program. Mack’s mission in pharmacy is veteran-centric care meshes patient
preferences and ideas with pharmaceutical care and safety.
Kelsey Pausche, PharmD, BCACP is originally from West Chicago, IL and has been with the
ICVA ambulatory care pharmacy specialist group since 2019, following completion of a PGY1
Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI,
earlier that year. She earned her PharmD in 2018 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison
School of Pharmacy, but prior to that, completed her bachelor's degree in chemistry at the
University of Iowa in 2014. Not to worry, she does root for the Hawkeyes when the two schools
play each other. She kept herself occupied during the COVID quarantine by studying for and
passing the ambulatory care pharmacy board certification exam in October 2020. Kelsey has
been interested in ambulatory care ever since volunteering in the ICVA anticoagulation clinic
during her undergrad years, and is honored to be back now working with the pharmacists and
clinic that inspired her pharmacy journey!
Abby Tague, PharmD, CACP joined the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in July
2009. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2003 and competed a
Primary Care Specialty Residency at the William S. Middleton VA Hospital in Madison, WI. She
currently serves as the Iowa City VAMC Anticoagulation Clinic Co-Coordinator. Prior to joining the
Iowa City VAMC, she worked for the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics as the Clinical
Coordinator of the Anticoagulation Clinic.
Marshall Tague, PharmD, BCOP joined the Iowa City Veteran Affairs Medical Center in July
2009. He is a 2003 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Upon graduation he
completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in
Madison, Wisconsin from 2003 to 2004. He then went on to complete an Oncology Specialty
Residency at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida from 2004 to 2005. Prior to joining
the Iowa City VAMC he worked at the University of Wisconsin Hospital Clinics providing services
to inpatient Hematology, Bone Marrow Transplant, Medical Oncology, and Palliative Care
services. He is currently the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology at the Iowa City VAMC.
Traviss Tubbs, PharmD. is the Chief of Pharmacy Services for the Iowa City Veterans Affairs
Health Care System (ICVAHCS) and also hold the titles of Assistant Dean of Veterans Affairs and
Assistant Professor (Clinical) at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He graduated from
the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2001. After graduation Dr. Tubbs worked for Wal-
Mart Pharmacy in roles including Pharmacy Manager, Pharmacy District Manager and Corporate
Recruiter for Pharmacy and Optometry. Traviss then took a position as a Clinical Pharmacist in
the Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Department at the UIHC. He joined the Iowa City VA Health
Care System in October of 2009 as the Pharmacy Supervisor for Outpatient Services. Dr. Tubbs
was later promoted to Associate Chief of Operation Compliance and Supply Management and
subsequently to the Chief position. As Chief of Pharmacy, Traviss is ultimately responsible for all
pharmacy related operations, contracting, budgeting, compliance, outcomes, inventory
management and clinical practice. Dr. Tubbs is also involved in policy management and
development for the ICVAHCS. He serves on the Residency Advisory Board, Pharmacy and
Therapeutics Committee, Clinical Executive Board, Quality Safety Value Committee, Space
Committee, Opioid Review Board, Pain Committee, Affiliation Partnership Council and Peer
Review Committee for the ICVAHCS. At the VISN level, Dr. Tubbs serves on the VISN 23
Pharmacy Advisory Board, VISN 23 Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, and the VISN 23
Pain Committee. At the national level, Traviss has previously worked with the Medication
Reconciliation Documentation Workgroup, the Pharmacy Recruitment and Retention Advisory
Board and a workgroup tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the national
directive on controlled substance inspections. In his work with the College of Pharmacy, Dr.
Tubbs serves on the Dean’s Executive Committee, lectures in the Leadership and Professional
Development Electives and mentors pharmacy students through the College of Pharmacy’s 1885
Society mentorship program.
Nancee Waterbury, PharmD, BCACP has been a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City
VA since 2001. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2000 and
completed the specialized practice residency in Ambulatory Care at the Iowa City VA in June
2001. Dr. Waterbury is currently the PGY 1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Director. Her
primary areas of clinic involvement include diabetes and virology. She is an active member of the
Iowa Pharmacy Association participating in the Leadership Pharmacy Conference, receiving
Young Pharmacist of the Year award, completing a two-year term on the Board of Trustees in
2012 and serving on a variety of committees. Dr. Waterbury is an adjunct assistant professor for
the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She lectures several times a year and helps precept
students.
Luke Watson, PharmD, BCPP joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in
Psychiatry in 2016. Dr. Watson received his B.S. in Chemistry from the Truman State University
in 2010. Dr. Watson received his PharmD. degree from the University of Iowa in 2014. He
completed his PGY-1 residency training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He
then completed his PGY-2 residency training in psychiatric pharmacy residency at the ICVAHCS
and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Watson’s clinical interests include
psychiatric and neurological pharmacy.
Marcia Chace Zeithamel, BS, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy
Specialist at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. She received her Bachelor of Science in
1995 and Doctor of Pharmacy in 2005 from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy. She is
a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist since 2010 and a Board Certified Geriatric
Pharmacist since 2017. Dr. Zeithamel has practiced in the ambulatory care setting at the Iowa
City VA HCS since 2003 and joined the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist group in 2017. She is an
Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and enjoys precepting
pharmacy students and residents. Her primary areas of interest and clinic involvement include
Primary Care, Geriatric Pharmacy, Medication Management and Anticoagulation. She is a
member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the American Society of Health-
System Pharmacists.
Christine L. Zeman, PharmD. is an Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Specialist
Operations. Christine earned her doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in
2000 and joined the ICVAHCS in 2002 as an outpatient staff pharmacist. During her career with
the VA, Dr. Zeman has served as Outpatient Pharmacy Program Manager in 2007-2008 prior to
transitioning to a PACT pharmacy clinical role in 2009. As a PACT pharmacist, Dr. Zeman
provided clinical pharmacy support and medication therapy management services to the
Coralville Primary Care Clinic. In September 2019, she transitioned her role to Associate Chief
of Pharmacy, Specialist Operations. She is an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa
College of Pharmacy, precepting both pharmacy students and residents. She graduated from the
VA’s LEAD program in 2006 and attended the Iowa Pharmacy Association’s Leadership
Pharmacy Conference in 2012. Prior to her career with VA, Dr. Zeman managed Drug Town in
Columbus Junction, IA, and provided pharmacy consultative services for the local nursing
facility. Her primary area of interest is ambulatory/primary care.
Delaney Brainerd, PharmD, originally from DeWitt, IA, received her Doctor of
Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2021. She has
been involved in the American Pharmacists Association- Academy of Student
Pharmacists (APhA), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Phi
Delta Chi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, and the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic
Pharmacists (CPNP). Dr. Brainerd’s areas of interest include both inpatient and
ambulatory care settings with an emphasis in psychiatry in either setting. In the future,
she intends to obtain BCPS and BCPP certification and pursue a career in clinical
pharmacy practice. delaney.brainerd@va.gov
Jacquelyn Mareau, PharmD, originally from Sloan, Iowa, received her Doctor of
Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa in May 2021. She has been involved in
Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society, Phi Lambda Sigma Pharmacy Leadership Society,
Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, American Pharmacists Association, and the
University of Iowa Healthcare Business Leadership Program. Dr. Mareau’s areas of
interest include internal medicine, anticoagulation, infectious disease, and diabetes
management. She intends to obtain BCPS certification and pursue a career in clinical
pharmacy practice. jacquelyn.mareau@va.gov
Bibiana (Bee) Ruiz Granado, PharmD, originally from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, received
her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa in May 2021. She has been
involved in Phi Delta Chi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, American Pharmacists Association,
the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy’s Healthcare Business Leadership Program,
and Phi Lambda Sigma Pharmacy Leadership Society. Dr. Ruiz Granado’s areas of
interest include chronic disease state management (hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and
diabetes), anticoagulation, infectious diseases, and both inpatient/ambulatory care
clinical pharmacy practice. She intends primarily to pursue a career in ambulatory care
clinical pharmacy and obtain BCACP certification; however is also open to BCPS
certification and a career in clinical pharmacy practice. bibiana.ruizgranado@va.gov
David Wood, PharmD, originally from Greendale, Wisconsin, received his Doctor of
Pharmacy degree from Drake University in May 2021. He has been involved in Phi
Delta Chi Pharmaceutical Fraternity; National Community Pharmacists Association;
Iowa Pharmacy Association; and American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists. Dr.
Wood’s areas of interest include internal medicine, infectious disease, and ambulatory
care practice involving chronic disease state management. He intends to obtain BCPS
certification and pursue a career in clinical pharmacy practice. david.wood2@va.gov
QUESTION
What rotations are available, how are they selected, is scheduling flexible?
ANSWER
- Every resident is required to complete the following learning experiences
- Administration
- Anticoagulation Clinic (part of Am Care block)
- Internal Medicine
- Medication Management (part of Am Care block)
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- Residents select either two PACT blocks or two required inpatient experiences
- Residents select three electives
- RPD meets with residents at the beginning of the year and every quarter to review the
schedule; changes made based on resident preference
QUESTION
How much patient interaction will residents be exposed to while on ambulatory care rotations?
ANSWER
- Patient interaction is the hallmark of ambulatory care
- COVID-19 has limited our F2F interactions; number of clinic appointments is increasing
- F2F, telemedicine, video to home and phone calls are used to interact with patients
- Eighty percent of a resident’s time is spent performing direct patient care activities
QUESTION
What is the staffing schedule, responsibilities, and support? How many hours, on call?
ANSWER
- Staffing schedule is determined by the residents
- Each resident will work the same number of weekends and evenings
- 13 weekends (26 shifts): Saturday and Sunday for 8.5 hours each day
- 28 evenings: one evening a week for 3 hours
- Residents will always have a clinical pharmacist(s) working with them on the weekends
- Residents are NOT on call
- Staffing is part of the residency program. Extra hours are not available for additional pay
QUESTION
What is the support system for the research project, how often do projects get published? How are they selected. Is this a large area of focus in this program?
ANSWER
- We have a project advisory board (PAB) who helps to guide projects to completion
- Residents start meeting with the PAB in July
- Meetings are weekly for the first several months
- There is a list of projects to select from; own ideas are welcome
- We do put a lot of focus and dedicate resources to the residency project and MUE
- We average 1-2 published projects a year
QUESTION
What are the expectations and opportunities of PEPPR?
ANSWER
- PEPPR is our teaching program affiliated with the University of Iowa COP
- Residents attend a workshop in August and select activities to participate in
- Design and deliver 1 learning activity (large group)
- Facilitate learning activities in the pharmacy practice course series one day in
the Fall and one day in the Spring semester (small group/lab)
- Can select more if desired
- Educational sessions are held once a month with required attendance (F2F or virtual)
- Outside of the classroom residents assist in precepting students on rotations, but will
not be the primary preceptor for a student
- All residents are responsible for completing a drug class review, CE program and
pharmacy-wide journal club
QUESTION
What type of autonomy do ICVA pharmacists have?
ANSWER
- In the VA Health Care System clinical pharmacists have their own scope of practice
- Can prescribe medications and order labs
- Without physician co-signature
- VA Health Care System does not allow PGY-1 residents their own scope of practice
- Can work under preceptors’ scope of practice
- Can order medications and labs under preceptors’ name for signature
- Each clinical pharmacist has a unique scope of practice based on their area of expertise
QUESTION
How are residents evaluated? (how frequently is feedback given and from whom)
ANSWER
- PharmAcademic is the formal website
- Preceptor evaluations at the end of each learning experience
- Residents evaluate each learning experience and preceptor(s)
- Residents receive feedback on their projects and presentations throughout the year
- VA Health Care System requires preceptors to co-sign all PGY-1 resident notes
- Feedback on recommendations and monitoring plans
- Feedback on notes
- Every quarter RPD meets individually with each resident
- Reviews most recent evaluations
- Determines if changes in the schedule need to be made
QUESTION
Where have residents (over the past five years) gone after completing residency?
ANSWER
- Positions directly out of PGY-1 residency training
- Inpatient Positions: 33%
- Outpatient/Am Care Position: 43%
- PGY-2: 24%
- Currently working in the VA Health Care System: 90%
QUESTION
What is there to do in the area when not at work?
ANSWER
- Iowa City is home to the University of Iowa.
- Coralville and North Liberty are the immediate surrounding areas
- University of Iowa Campus Tour
- Best College Town - Iowa City
QUESTION
How is transportation to work/parking handled? Is there adequate housing in the area?
ANSWER
- Parking onsite at the ICVA is reserved for veterans
- Employees are allowed to park onsite during the weekends
- We encourage residents to secure housing on a bus route
- There are multiple busing options; all stop behind VA for easy access
- University Cambus (no charge)
- Iowa City busing routes
- Coralville busing routes
- Discounted busing passes are provided for VA employees