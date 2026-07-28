Pharmacy Residency Programs

Beth Acevedo, PharmD, BCPS, is an inpatient clinical pharmacist. She has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2013 from Creighton University. She completed a PGY-1 residency at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in 2014. She worked at Mercy Cedar Rapids as an inpatient pharmacist from 2014-2016. She joined Iowa City VA as an inpatient clinical pharmacist in 2016. She enjoys precepting students and residents for Internal Medicine.

Derek Adams, PharmD, MSS, is a 2002 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in 2014 as the Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor. From 2016 to 2021 he served as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy – Operations. In this capacity he was responsible for overseeing operations in the inpatient and outpatient pharmacies, providing oversight and direction for pharmacy informatics, pharmacoeconomics, and the antimicrobial stewardship program, and contributing to planning efforts in the pharmacy department. From 2021 to 2025 he served as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy – Outpatient Operations. He currently serves as the Associate Chief of Pharmacy – Clinical Services. He is a member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, the Medication Safety Subcommittee, and the Emergency Management Committee. He serves as the health system’s Chief of Operations within the Incident Command System. Prior to joining the Iowa City VA Health Care System, he was a clinical pharmacist in ambulatory care, long term care, outpatient, and inpatient at Great River Health Systems for 7 years, then a supervisor in inpatient pharmacy at Great River Medical Center for 5 years. Derek has served in the Army National Guard for over 30 years and currently holds the rank of Brigadier General. He is a combat veteran, a graduate of the US Air War College, and has been awarded the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.

Molly Adams, PharmD, is an inpatient clinical pharmacist. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University and pursued a pharmacy practice residency at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Mission, KS. She started her pharmacy career at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas, but moved back to Iowa and joined the ICVA originally in 2003. She has worked in various roles in both inpatient and outpatient pharmacies. She enjoys precepting pharmacy students from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and working with residents as a preceptor for the Internal Medicine 1&2 modules as well as during their staffing experience.

Abby Beane, PharmD, BCACP, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2017 as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. Abby’s main areas of interest are anticoagulation and medication management. She received her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2007 and went on to complete a PGY-1 Residency in Community Practice from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2008. Dr. Beane received her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in the Fall of 2016. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Abby was a pharmacist at Hy-Vee starting as a Clinical Pharmacist after residency and then transitioning to Pharmacy Manager. Abby participated in the IPA Leadership Conference in 2018. Throughout her practice she has been a preceptor for pharmacy students and enjoys working with students and residents which has lead to Abby transitioning to the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director in 2025.

Delaney Brainerd, PharmD, BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Psychiatry for the Coralville VA Clinic. Delaney did her undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa before trading Big Ten schools and attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, where she received her doctorate in pharmacy in 2021. Upon graduation, she moved back to the Hawkeye state and completed her PGY-1 residency training in general pharmacy practice at the Iowa City VA as well as her PGY-2 in psychiatry, where she rotated between services at the Iowa City VA and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC). Her clinical interests include PTSD and depression pharmacotherapy, serious mental illness (SMI), and pharmacogenomics.

Brooke Burkhalter, PharmD, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2017 as a Clinical Pharmacist in the Outpatient Pharmacy. In April 2018, she transferred to a clinical specialist position in Ambulatory Care; focusing on anticoagulation and medication management. She received her PharmD. from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2005. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Brooke was a pharmacist at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Washington, Iowa (2005-2008) and Iowa City Hy-Vee Market (2008-2017). During her time with Hy-Vee she focused her care in medication therapy management programs, such as Outcomes, Mirixa, and EQUIPP. She also played an active role in immunization administration and biometric screenings. During her time at Hy-Vee she served as a preceptor for pharmacy students and interns.

Matthew Cantrell, PharmD, BCPS, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. He graduated from Mount Mercy College in 2000 and received his Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Iowa in 2005. He completed a Primary Care Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VA in 2006. His primary clinical responsibilities include anticoagulation and medication management. Dr. Cantrell is active in many state and national organizations and is a former Chair of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Geriatric Practice and Research Network (PRN). He has collaborated with students, residents, and professional colleagues on original research, chapters, and review articles. He has been board certified in Pharmacotherapy since 2008. Dr. Cantrell has received awards related to teaching and is a former recipient of the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award sponsored by the Iowa Pharmacy Association and Pharmacists’ Mutual Insurance Company.

Andrea Chase, PharmD, originally hails from Texas but now happily calls Iowa home. She graduated from Columbia University with a BS in Neuroscience, served 4 years in the US Army, and then earned her PharmD at the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy. To escape the sweltering Texas heat she traveled 1,000 miles north and completed the PGY1 residency program at the Iowa City VA. She went on to work in outpatient pharmacy, PACT pharmacy, and is now the Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor. She continues to provide clinical support to primary care teams in Iowa City and the Women’s Health Clinic. She serves on the Residency Advisory Committee, Women Veterans Health Committee, as well as local and VISN and Clinical Pharmacy Practice Councils. She routinely precepts both residents and students rotating through PACT during the year. Outside of work, there is a high degree of probability she is telling her five-year-old “Yes I’m watching!” and/or chasing her two-year-old around the park. She occasionally finds time to sneak in a powerlifting meet.

Megan Dahlke, PharmD, BCACP, is a Clinical Pharmacy Provider for the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) for the Dubuque VA clinic. She graduated from the University of Iowa with her PharmD in 2004. She served as a pharmacist in the United States Navy from 2004-2009 and was in the United States Navy Reserve from 2009-until her retirement in 2023. She completed a pharmacy practice residency at St. Vincent Indianapolis in 2010. She worked as a PACT/anticoagulation Pharmacist at the Peoria VA Clinic from 2011-2014, was mobilized to Landstuhl Army Medical Center from 2011-2012, and was an inpatient clinical pharmacist at the Iowa City VA from 2014-2015. She has been at the Dubuque clinic since 2015 and works with residents through medication use evaluations. Her interests are diabetes and patient centered care.

Yvonne De Sloover, PharmD, BCACP, is the Pain Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Iowa City VA Medical Center and Adjunct Professor (Clinical) at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2000 and then completed a Primary Care Specialty Residency within the University of Iowa Department of Family Medicine. Dr. De Sloover’s primary area of practice is in Pain Management, opioid use disorder and complex persistent opioid dependence. She was the 2016 recipient of the Excellence in Interprofessional Education & Practice Award from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Graduate Medical Education Office.

Tess Dyson, PharmD, is a clinical pharmacist practitioner in hospice & palliative Care. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2019 and completed a PGY-1 residency at the Iowa City VA in 2020. Following residency, she accepted a position as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at the Iowa City VA where she rotated through a variety of areas. In August of 2022, she transitioned into her current role on the Hospice & Palliative Care team where she has enjoyed functioning as a practitioner in both the inpatient and clinic settings and working with the interdisciplinary team. She has been actively engaged as a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents along with internal medicine residents.

Jason A. Egge, PharmD, MS, BCPS, joined the Iowa City VA in January 2006 as a clinical pharmacy specialist. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2002 then completed a specialty practice residency in ambulatory care at the Iowa City VA the following year. He practiced as a clinical specialist in internal medicine/nephrology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota from 2003 to 2006 before rejoining the VA as a clinical pharmacy specialist. Dr. Egge completed an MS in epidemiology through the University of Iowa College of Public Health the Spring of 2009. He is currently the pharmacoeconomic and education program manager. His interests include pharmacoeconomics, formulary management, medication use evaluation, and drug evaluation.

Thomas Fisher, PharmD, BCACP, graduated from the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy in 2009. He began his pharmacy career working with Walgreens as a community pharmacist and pharmacy manager in Denver Colorado. After 5 years in the community sector, Thomas went on to complete a PGY-1 Ambulatory Care residency at the Phoenix VA HCS. After finishing his residency, Thomas moved back home to Iowa and began his career with the Iowa City VA HCS as an outpatient pharmacist. Shortly after receiving his board certification in ambulatory care, Thomas also decided to join the Iowa Army National Guard. Following this initial military training, he transitioned into a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position (Feb/2017) as one of the anticoagulation clinic coordinators. Thomas then deployed to Kuwait with the Iowa Guard from 2017 to 2018 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Following his deployment, Thomas resumed his role as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist as serving as the anticoagulation clinic coordinator. In 2021, Thomas became a supervisor for his area, and continues to split his time working in anticoagulation and administrative duties. His areas of interests include anticoagulation, combat medicine, cardiology, and mental health pharmacy. He loves working with and alongside our Veteran population.

Chris Fox, PharmD, is an inpatient clinical pharmacist. Chris received his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2020. Upon graduation, he completed his PGY-1 residency training at the Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS). Following residency training, he accepted a position at the ICVAHCS as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist in 2021. As an inpatient clinical pharmacist, he serves and enjoys working in a variety of areas including internal medicine, sterile IV preparation and central pharmacy in addition to precepting pharmacy students and residents. At home he enjoys spending time outside with his wife and kids.

Alecia Grimm, PharmD, has been a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care since April 2025. She graduated from the Iowa City College of Pharmacy in 2018 and completed her PGY1 residency at the Iowa City VA. She then spent 5 years as an Outpatient Pharmacist at ICVA. Her greatest joys are her family- including her husband, 3 boys, and 85 pound goldendoodle- working out, eating, and traveling.

Kaitlin Hanken, PharmD, BCPP, joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in mental health in April 2018. Dr. Hanken graduated from Drake University with her PharmD in 2014. Upon graduation, she completed her PGY-1 residency at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Illinois, where she then completed her PGY-2 residency specializing in mental health. Prior to joining the Iowa City VAMC, she served as the only mental health CPS at the Hines VA. Her clinical interests include substance abuse and psychotic disorders.

Danielle Harris, PharmD, BCACP, graduated from the University of Iowa in 2010 with her B.S. in Microbiology, then continued on to receive her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2014. Afterwards she completed a PGY1 Community Pharmacy Practice Residency with UNC/Walgreens in Chapel Hill, NC and later accepted a position as the UNC/Walgreens Residency Site Coordinator in Asheville, NC (2015-2017). While there she was the recipient of the programs UNC Outstanding Residency Preceptor Award (2015-2016). Dr. Harris then joined the ICVAHCS as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in 2017 and transitioned to the role of Facility Program Manager in Pharmacy Informatics/ADPAC/Research in 2024. She received her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in the Fall of 2018. Dr. Harris’s interests include precepting, patient care, informatics and project management.

Brett Heintz, PharmD, BCPS-ID, received his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Pharmacy and completed his residencies in pharmacy practice and infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis Medical center. After post-graduate training he served as an infectious disease clinical pharmacy specialist and Assistant Clinical Professor from 2007-2012 jointly with UCSF School of Pharmacy. He also is a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist with added qualification in infectious diseases. Dr. Heintz, a Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in September 2012 initially serving as the internal medicine pharmacy specialist and currently as the director of the antimicrobial stewardship program. He holds an academic position as Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and precepts pharmacy students, delivers didactic lectures and coordinates a pharmacotherapy course. Dr. Heintz’s primary research and clinical interests include antimicrobial dosing in special populations; management of outpatient delivery of antimicrobial therapy; predictors of treatment failure and antimicrobial stewardship principles. Dr. Heintz has authored several articles and book chapters related to antimicrobial therapy and presented numerous presentations and posters at local, state and national level meetings. He is also the recipient of several teaching awards.

Shannon J. Heintz, PharmD, received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She completed a Pharmacoepidemiology Research Fellowship at the California Department of Public Health and Touro University College of Pharmacy, a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the University of California San Diego Medical Center, and a PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency at the University of California Davis Health System. Dr. Heintz joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in 2012 as a pharmacy specialist covering critical care, solid organ transplant, and parenteral nutrition therapy. She also serves as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and enjoys working with pharmacy students and residents in various stages of their careers as well as the other health care professionals that make up the care teams.

Olivia Hopton, PharmD, is an Outpatient Pharmacist at the Iowa City VA. Olivia graduated from Drake University in 2019 and then completed her PGY-1 residency at the Iowa City VA 2019-2020. Since residency completion, Olivia has been a pharmacist in the outpatient pharmacy. She serves as one of the preceptors for outpatient pharmacy/orientation for the PGY-1 residency program and enjoys working with residents and students. Outside of work, Olivia enjoys traveling, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family.

Nick Howell, PharmD, joined the ICVAHCS in July 2023 as Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor in the pharmacy department. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2006. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Nick was a pharmacist at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Coralville, Iowa (2006-2018) and then became the manager of this location from 2019-2023. During his time with Hy-Vee, he focused on patient care and medication therapy management through programs such as Outcomes and Mirixa. He served an active role in pharmacy operations and immunization programs for the Coralville area and assisted with biometric screenings. During his time with Hy-Vee, he served as a preceptor for pharmacy interns and students at the University of Iowa.

Kelsey Ibeawuchi, Pharm.D., BCACP, is a clinical pharmacist practitioner in ambulatory care with a primary focus in anticoagulation, medication management and weight loss medications. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa in May 2019. Followed by the completion of a PGY1 Residency at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. Prior to her transition to ambulatory care, she was a clinical pharmacist practitioner on the Quad Cities Home-Based Primary Care team for five years. Her area of interests include ambulatory care with an emphasis on anticoagulation, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and smoking cessation management.

Shella Johnson, PharmD, BCGP, came to the Iowa City VA Health Care System as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in 2003. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2002 and completed the Primary Care Pharmacy Residency within the University of Iowa Department of Family Medicine. She joined the VA Geriatric Scholar Program and earned her BCGP in 2013; this has afforded her opportunities to participate in clinical practica at VA medical centers across the country in areas such as alternative medicine, functional assessment, and palliative care. Shella co-chairs the ICVA Dementia Committee, and in 2023 was awarded the Dementia Capable Care Specialist credential from the Crisis Prevention Institute. Dr. Johnson is currently the Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner for the Iowa City VA Home-Based Primary Care Team. In this role she performs comprehensive medication assessments in veterans’ homes, offers disease state management, and provides specific education as needed. Her practice encompasses the “4 Ms of Geriatrics” with specific areas of interest include deprescribing, shared decision making, and end-of-life care

Julie Karlan, R.Ph, joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in August 2020 as the Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor. Prior to her position here, she was the Manager of Pharmacy at UnityPoint Health System St. Luke’s Hospital for 30 plus years. Julie participates on the Falls Committee, Medication Safety Committee, Patient Experience Council, and Equipment Committee. Julie serves on the Kirkwood Technician Advisory Committee and has been an officer of the Linn County Pharmacist Association. Julie enjoys working with students and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy engaging the next generation of Pharmacy Professionals. Project management is an area of enjoyment with planning/implementing a mail order pharmacy and designing/opening a state of the art pharmacy. She looks forward to serving the veterans and the Iowa City VA Health System.

Sean Kubik, PharmD, BCACP, is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) for the Coralville VA Clinic. Sean graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2013. He then went on to complete a PGY-1 Residency focused in ambulatory care at the Lincoln, Nebraska VA. After residency, he accepted a position at the Lincoln VA as a (PACT) pharmacist for two years. Sean transferred to the Iowa City VA in July of 2016. His areas of interest are diabetes, hypertension, and medication management.

Jazmin Lee, PharmD, BCPS, is an inpatient clinical pharmacist. She went to high school in a small Nebraska town and completed the Rural Health Opportunities Program at Wayne State College in 2016. She received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2019 (Go Big Red). Her first experience in the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System was at the Omaha VAMC as a pharmacy intern for three years. Upon graduation, she completed her PGY-1 residency training at ICVAHCS and became a clinical pharmacist in 2020. As an inpatient clinical pharmacist, she serves and enjoys working in a variety of areas including internal medicine, sterile IV preparation, and central pharmacy. Her clinical interests include infectious diseases, transplant, and internal medicine. She currently serves on the Dialysis Quality Assessment & Performance Improvement (QAPI) Committee.

Jon Linder, PharmD, BCACP, is the Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner for the Home-Based Primary Care teams at the Ottumwa and Quincy VA Clinics. Jon graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2016 after studying journalism and medical sciences throughout undergraduate studies (also at the University of Iowa). He worked as a student research assistant at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in the Department of Psychiatry before pursuing a career in pharmacy (focusing primarily in bipolar disorder and heart rate variability). Jon graduated from the PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VA Health Care System in June 2017 before transitioning to a VA staff position with the Ambulatory Care Specialist group for two years. His areas of interest include diabetes, virology, cardiology, geriatrics, and primary care; and he is passionate about improving veterans’ care through building trust and goal setting.

Brian C. Lund, PharmD, MS, has been a Core Investigator with ICVAHCS’ health services research division, the Center for Access & Delivery Research & Evaluation (CADRE), since 2009. He received a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1998 and a Master of Science in Epidemiology in 2002 from the University of Iowa. His training also encompassed a clinical residency in psychiatric pharmacy in 1999, a fellowship in clinical psychopharmacology in 2001, and a post-doctoral scholar position in pharmacoepidemiology and health outcomes research in 2002. Dr. Lund’s research focuses on pharmacoepidemiology and drug safety, with an emphasis on mental health and older adult populations. He currently serves on the Pharmacy Resident Project Advisory Board (PAB), which oversees resident research projects, and is actively involved as a team member in many of the individual residency projects, which includes providing assistance with design, conduct, analysis, and reporting.

Meaghan Meyer, PharmD, BCPS, is a Clinical Pharmacy Provider within Cardiology at the Iowa City VAHCS. Dr. Meyer received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin Superior in 2000, then went on to conduct genetic research at the University of Minnesota Duluth until 2003. She graduated with her PharmD from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2007 and completed the PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Iowa City VAHCS in 2008. She worked in clinical research focusing on physician/pharmacist collaboration at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and Iowa City VAHCS until 2010 when she returned to the Iowa City VA Pharmacy as part of the Medication Reconciliation Core. She transitioned into the Clinical Specialist group in 2015 while also serving as a PACT pharmacist for the Women’s Health Clinic and pharmacy consultant for the Gender Affirming Clinic. From 2023 to 2024, she served as a Clinical Pharmacy Provider [CPP] within the Neurology service line, focusing on treatment of migraine headache as part of the facility designation as a Headache Center of Excellence. In fall of 2024, she joined the Cardiology service line as a CPP to manage patients with heart failure.

Billie Jo Myers, PharmD, is a 2003 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She joined the Iowa City VA in 2008, working in the Outpatient Pharmacy. During her outpatient career, she served on several committees including: Take back workgroup, Controlled Substance Crew, and the Opioid Sentinel Group. She is the pharmacy representative for the Disruptive Behavior Committee and is also an instructor and lead pharmacist for the Iowa City HCS MOVE program (weight loss program). She joined the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist group in July, 2018. Her primary focus is in anticoagulation and medication management. Prior to joining the ICVAHCS, Dr. Myers worked at several Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Iowa City and Coralville area. She has been working with pharmacy students throughout her career and enjoys being a preceptor for students and residents.

Macklin (Mack) O’Brien, PharmD, BCPS, graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2012. After graduation he moved to the Pacific Northwest where he completed a PGY1 residency at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. After residency he practiced on the inpatient surgery floors at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. Mack’s surgery practice included care for patients on the bariatric, emergency, general, neuro and trauma surgery floors. He was part of a pilot transitions of care program for surgery patients discharging from the hospital. OHSU was the hub of bariatric surgery in Oregon and Mack was integral to the optimization of pharmaceutical care for bariatric surgery patients throughout their hospital stay and at time of discharge. While at OHSU Mack was a clinical adjunct professor with Oregon State University and precepted pharmacy students on rotation. Mack became a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist in 2015. Mack moved back to his Iowa roots in 2017 when he accepted a position working in primary care as a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Iowa City VA Healthcare Center. He provided disease state management remotely for the Sterling, Illinois and Burlington, Iowa Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). In February 2023 Mack accepted a new role for the ICVAHC as the Medication Safety Program Manager. This role focuses on the zero-harm goal founded on principles of High Reliability Organizations. Mack’s focus is nurturing a Just Culture and improving medication systems to minimize harm. Pharmacy residents engage in a longitudinal medication safety experience with Mack where aspects of safe medication use systems are covered. Mack is proud to be reconnected with his alma mater as an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He also enjoys mentoring pharmacy students through the College of Pharmacy’s 1885 Society mentorship program. Mack’s mission in pharmacy is veteran-centric safe pharmaceutical care.

Kelsey Pausche, PharmD, BCACP, is originally from West Chicago, IL and has been with the ICVA ambulatory care pharmacy specialist group since 2019, following completion of a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI, earlier that year. She earned her PharmD in 2018 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, but prior to that, completed her bachelor's degree in chemistry at the University of Iowa in 2014. Not to worry, she does root for the Hawkeyes when the two schools play each other. She kept herself occupied during the COVID quarantine by studying for and passing the ambulatory care pharmacy board certification exam in October 2020. Kelsey has been interested in ambulatory care ever since volunteering in the ICVA anticoagulation clinic during her undergrad years and is honored to be back now working with the pharmacists and clinic that inspired her pharmacy journey!

Jacquelyn Rector, PharmD, received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2021. Upon graduation, she completed her PGY-1 residency training at the Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS). Following residency training, she accepted a position at the ICVAHCS as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist in 2022 and staffs in a variety of areas in this role. She enjoys serving as a preceptor for both pharmacy students and residents. Her clinical areas of interest include internal medicine, infectious diseases, and anticoagulation.

Bibiana “Bee” Ruiz Granado, PharmD, is the Compounded Sterile Preparations Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City VA Healthcare System. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2021 and completed a PGY1 Pharmacy residency at the Iowa City VA in 2022. Post-residency, Bee remained with the ICVA and worked as a Clinical Pharmacist in the Inpatient setting. She later transitioned to a specialist role working as the USP 797/800 Program Facility Manager. In this role, she ensures the facility is compliant with all USP standards and serves in a variety of interdisciplinary committees where she provides expertise in sterile compounding, hazardous drug handling, and education related to these. Her clinical pharmacy interests include antibiotic stewardship, acute care, and anticoagulation. She enjoys precepting pharmacy students and residents.

Michelle Schmidt, PharmD, BCGP, cares for veterans as a clinical pharmacist practitioner in palliative care and serves at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy as an adjunct assistant professor. She completed two years of residency training in the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Healthcare System after graduating from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Since 2015, Michelle has contributed to advancing the pharmacist role in palliative care across VA, home hospice, inpatient, and classroom settings. As a military spouse, she finds working with veterans to be both professionally and personally fulfilling. In her role as a preceptor, she hopes to empower residents to integrate palliative care throughout the healthcare system. In her eyes, the best part of being a palliative care pharmacist is the gift of getting to know patients and their families beyond the medical record and helping them achieve their best quality of life possible.

Amy Schweitzer, Pharm D, BCPS, HF-Cert, is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Cardiology/Heart Failure, operating the Pharmacist-Led Heart Failure Medication Titration Clinic, in addition to serving as a resource in clinic for Cardiology providers and fellows. She graduated from the University of Iowa with her Pharm D in 1999. Joined the ICVAHCS in 2000 as a Clinical Pharmacist in the Outpatient Pharmacy. Additional opportunities allowed for a broader experience as part of the Medication Reconciliation Team, Transitions of Care Clinic, and Heart Failure Clinic. Amy is part of the first cohort of heart failure (HF) providers to earn Heart Failure Certification (HF-Cert) as a member of HFSA (Heart Failure Society of America) and currently serves as a member of the HFSA National Pharmacist’s Committee. She also has participated as a writer/reviewer for test items for the BCPS and HF-Cert exams.

Abby Tague, PharmD, CACP, joined the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in July 2009. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2003 and competed a Primary Care Specialty Residency at the William S. Middleton VA Hospital in Madison, WI. She currently works in the Iowa City VAMC anticoagulation clinic and medication management service. Prior to joining the Iowa City VAMC, she worked for the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics as the Clinical Coordinator of the Anticoagulation Clinic.

Marshall Tague, PharmD, BCOP, joined the Iowa City Veteran Affairs Medical Center in July 2009. He is a 2003 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Upon graduation he completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin from 2003 to 2004. He then went on to complete an Oncology Specialty Residency at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida from 2004 to 2005. Prior to joining the Iowa City VAMC he worked at the University of Wisconsin Hospital Clinics providing services to inpatient Hematology, Bone Marrow Transplant, Medical Oncology, and Palliative Care services. He is currently the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology at the Iowa City VAMC.

Jess Thompson, PharmD, MBA, is an Outpatient Clinical Pharmacist at the Iowa City VAMC. He is originally from Des Moines, IA and received his Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Business Administration from Drake University in 2019. After graduation, he completed a PGY-1 residency in community pharmacy through the University of Iowa. He then worked as a staff pharmacist at Hy-Vee in Coralville, IA from August 2020 until accepting his current position at the Iowa City VAMC in February 2023. During his time at Hy-Vee, he served as a preceptor for University of Iowa students and had a particular interest in medication management and promoting adherence. In his current role, Jess serves as a residency preceptor for outpatient pharmacy orientation and staffing. He greatly enjoys mentoring residents and pharmacy students alike.

Krystal Titus-Rains, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, Krystal graduated from the University of Iowa College of pharmacy in 2014 and pursued a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Iowa City VA Healthcare System. She completed a PGY2 residency in oncology pharmacy at the VA in Durham, NC prior to returning to the Iowa City VA in 2016. She worked as an inpatient clinical pharmacist and resident co-coordinator for the inpatient pharmacy rotations and staffing experiences until 2022 when she transitioned to Oncology Pharmacy Specialist. Her interests include internal medicine and oncology. She enjoys reading, running, baking, and traveling.

Traviss Tubbs, PharmD. is the Chief of Pharmacy Services for the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System (ICVAHCS) as well as the Residency Program Director (RPD) for the PGY-2 Residency in Health Systems Pharmacy Administration & Leadership (HSPAL). He also holds the titles of Assistant Dean of Veterans Affairs and Assistant Professor (Clinical) at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2001. After graduation Dr. Tubbs worked for Wal-Mart Pharmacy in roles including Pharmacy Manager, Pharmacy District Manager and Corporate Recruiter for Pharmacy and Optometry. Traviss then took a position as a Clinical Pharmacist in the Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Department at the UIHC. He joined the Iowa City VA Health Care System in October of 2009 as the Pharmacy Supervisor for Outpatient Services. Dr. Tubbs was later promoted to Associate Chief of Operation Compliance and Supply Management and subsequently to the Chief position. As Chief of Pharmacy, Traviss is ultimately responsible for all pharmacy related operations, contracting, budgeting, compliance, outcomes, inventory management and clinical practice. Dr. Tubbs is also involved in policy management and development for the ICVAHCS. He serves on the Residency Advisory Board, Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, Medical Executive Board, Health Care Operations Committee, Quality Safety Value Committee, Space Committee, Informatics Committee, Pain Committee, Affiliation Partnership Council and Peer Review Committee for the ICVAHCS. At the VISN level, Dr. Tubbs serves on the VISN 3 Pharmacy Advisory Board, VISN 3 Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, VISN 3 Pharmacy Operations Practice Council and the VISN 3 Pain Committee. At the national level, Traviss has previously worked with the Medication Reconciliation Documentation Workgroup, the Pharmacy Recruitment and Retention Advisory Board and a workgroup tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the national directive on controlled substance inspections. In his work with the College of Pharmacy, Dr. Tubbs serves on the Dean’s Executive Committee, lectures in the Residency Preparation Elective, serves as preceptor for the General Hospital APPE experience and mentors pharmacy students.

Nancee Waterbury, PharmD, BCACP, has been a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City VA since 2001. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2000 and completed the specialized practice residency in Ambulatory Care at the Iowa City VA in June 2001. Dr. Waterbury served as the PGY 1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Director from 2008-June 2025. Her primary areas of clinic involvement include diabetes education and management, weight loss management, and virology. She is an active member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association participating in the Leadership Pharmacy Conference, receiving Young Pharmacist of the Year award, completing a two-year term on the Board of Trustees in 2012 and serving on a variety of committees. Dr. Waterbury is an adjunct assistant professor for the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, lecturing and precepting students.

Luke Watson, PharmD, BCPP, joined the ICVAHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Psychiatry in 2016. Dr. Watson received his B.S. in Chemistry from the Truman State University in 2010. Dr. Watson received his PharmD. degree from the University of Iowa in 2014. He completed his PGY-1 residency training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He then completed his PGY-2 residency training in psychiatric pharmacy residency at the ICVAHCS and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Watson’s clinical interests include psychiatric and neurological pharmacy. Dr. Watson is currently the Residency Program Director for the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residency program at the ICVAHCS.

Megan Watson, PharmD, BCPS is a clinical pharmacy informaticist. She is originally from Iowa and studied biology at Wartburg College before starting pharmacy school at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. She worked at the ICVAMC as a pharmacy student intern during pharmacy school. After pharmacy school she completed a PGY1 residency at the Omaha VAMC. She then returned to ICVAMC inpatient pharmacy team as an inpatient clinical pharmacist and was in that role for 7 years before transitioning to pharmacy informatics. As a pharmacy informaticist she focuses on inpatient management of pharmacy automation, physician order entry optimization, and drug file management. She is a team preceptor for the combined informatics/medication safety elective learning experience.

Ryan Weber, PharmD, is the Pharmacy Informatics and Research Supervisor for the Iowa City VA Health Care System. He also holds a clinical adjunct professor appointment at the University of Iowa. His responsibilities include oversight and management of the pharmacy informatics and investigational drug service programs. Dr. Weber is a farm kid from western Iowa and obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University in 2009 along with a Minor in Business Studies and Certificate in Church Music (Organ). After graduation, he worked for an independent pharmacy in the Des Moines area and held a clinical adjunct appointment with Drake. He joined the ICVAHCS as an outpatient clinical pharmacist in 2015, moved to an informatics and research role in 2022, and then the supervisor position in 2023. Dr. Weber serves on the ICVA Health Informatics Governance Committee, ICVA Medication Safety Subcommittee, ICVA Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, ICVA P&T Subcommittee for Review of Investigational Studies, ICVA Research and Development Committee, and the University of Iowa Institutional Review Board (IRB-03). He has also served as a national tester for VistA patches and the VA Advanced Medication Platform (AMPL) program.

Marcia Chace Zeithamel, BS, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, Dr. Marcia Zeithamel is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Iowa City VA Health Care System. She received her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy. She is a Board-Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist and a Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist, successfully re-certifying for both specialties in 2024. Dr. Zeithamel practiced in the outpatient pharmacy setting at the ICVA HCS before joining the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist group in 2017. Additionally, she is the Geripact pharmacist for the ICVA HCS Geriatric Clinic. Dr. Zeithamel is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and enjoys precepting pharmacy students and residents. Her primary areas of interest and clinic involvement include Primary Care, Geriatric Pharmacy, Medication Management and Anticoagulation. She is a member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.