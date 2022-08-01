Caregiver and Family Virtual Resource Fair to be held Aug. 31

Caregiver Support Program virtual resource fair information

A Caregiver and Family Resource Fair will be held Aug. 31, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. on the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Facebook page. Topics being covered include Caregiver Support Program, Outpatient Social Work, Peer Support Program, Home and Community Based Care, Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress, Veteran Service Officer, Family Ties Adult Day Center and Aging and Disability Resource Center - Florence County. For more information, e-mail Kelly Palmquist at kelly.palmquist@va.gov or call (906) 774-3300 ext. 32705.